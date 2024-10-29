Trump Defends New York Rally As ‘Lovefest’ Despite Outcry Over Racist Comments

Trump described his New York rally, marked by controversial and racist comments, as an "absolute lovefest," sparking backlash as some allies urge an apology ahead of Election Day.

Amid calls for an apology over inflammatory statements made at a recent rally, Donald Trump instead praised the event, describing it as a “lovefest” and expressing gratitude for the support he received there. Trump, who gathered supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, doubled down on his support for the event held over the weekend in New York, where speakers made controversial comments that sparked outrage among various communities.

The rally, held at Madison Square Garden, included statements from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who stirred controversy by referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” Despite public distancing from the comments by Trump’s campaign, several Republican leaders have condemned Hinchcliffe’s statements, particularly given their potential impact on Puerto Rican voters in swing states like Pennsylvania. However, Trump stood firm, dismissing criticisms and asserting that “the love in that room” was unlike anything he had witnessed before.

“There’s never been an event so beautiful,” Trump remarked at Mar-a-Lago. “It was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest. And it was my honor to be involved.”

Key Allies Express Concern Over Potential Voter Impact

With the 2024 election just a week away, some within Trump’s campaign worry about the backlash from the rally, particularly among Puerto Rican voters in swing states. In Pennsylvania, for instance, where many Puerto Rican Americans reside, Trump’s allies are concerned about how the remarks could alienate this key demographic.

Speaking at a roundtable in Philadelphia, Trump received praise from Puerto Rican supporter Maribel Valdez, who highlighted the island’s support. Trump reflected on his administration’s aid to Puerto Rico following hurricane damage, noting that he provided more assistance than any president before him. His support for Puerto Rico, however, has been questioned due to delays in releasing aid funds for disaster relief.

Later that evening, Trump was scheduled to campaign in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where Puerto Rican leaders joined him on stage. Puerto Rico’s shadow U.S. Senator, Zoraida Buxo, praised Trump on social media, calling him a “strong leader.”

Divided Reactions Among Puerto Rican Voters

The rally has sparked mixed reactions among Puerto Rican Americans. Many have voiced frustration with Trump’s rhetoric, and some Puerto Rican leaders have called for Trump to distance himself from the remarks. In Allentown, Angelo Ortega, a long-time resident and former Republican, expressed disappointment over the rally’s tone.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” Ortega said. “I didn’t know whether to feel angry or hurt. It was disrespectful.” Ortega, a Make the Road PA advocate, shared that some former Trump supporters were reconsidering their allegiance due to the rally.

Conversely, Maricelis Torres, a Puerto Rican American attending the rally in Allentown, dismissed the criticisms, calling Hinchcliffe’s remarks “humor.” “People are too soft these days,” Torres said, explaining that her family took the comments in stride.

Trump Addresses Criticisms, Targets Democratic Opponent

While the fallout from the event dominated headlines, Trump took the opportunity to pivot his focus back to his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump criticized Harris’s policies on immigration and the economy, attributing issues at the U.S.-Mexico border and high inflation rates to her leadership.

“On issue after issue, she broke it,” Trump said, emphasizing his plans to “fix it very fast” if elected. He characterized Harris’s campaign as one fueled by “absolute hate,” a remark met with applause from the crowd.

Adding to the controversy surrounding Trump, former White House staffers recently disclosed claims that Trump praised Adolf Hitler while in office. Trump has repeatedly refuted these allegations, but the timing of these reports has amplified criticism of his rhetoric. In an interview, Trump attempted to distance himself from the rally’s inflammatory remarks, noting that he was not personally familiar with Hinchcliffe and had not heard the comedian’s comments.

“I don’t know him. Someone put him up there,” Trump said, reiterating that he had not heard Hinchcliffe’s statements and did not plan to address them further.

In an effort to connect with Puerto Rican voters, Harris’s campaign has since launched an advertisement targeting voters in battleground states. The ad highlights the inflammatory comments made at the rally, hoping to sway undecided Puerto Rican voters in states like Pennsylvania and Florida.

