A tragic incident occurred today in Villa Gesell, Argentina, where a ten-storey hotel, known as the Dubrovnik, collapsed, leaving one person confirmed dead and several others trapped under the rubble. The coastal city in Buenos Aires Province has mobilized a major search operation to find survivors amid the debris.

The local municipality reported that the hotel collapsed early in the day, prompting immediate rescue efforts. Firefighters quickly swung into action, successfully rescuing a woman from the rubble. Unfortunately, it is estimated that between seven and nine individuals remain trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Among those presumed trapped are masons who were reportedly working on renovations at the hotel.

Javier Alonso, the security minister for the Buenos Aires province, provided crucial details about the incident, stating, “The hotel imploded, it fell on itself and the last three floors tilted and crushed 25 percent of the building that was next door.” He noted that the collapse was sudden, with neighbors reporting a series of unsettling sounds—“like a creaking and a vibration in the floor”—just moments before the structure fell.

Slow But Hopeful Rescue Operations

Rescue efforts are currently being hampered by the extensive debris, which makes the process laborious and slow. Alonso cautioned that such rescues often take time, but he reassured the public that survivors can sometimes be found even days after a building collapse. “The rescue process will be slow given the amount of debris,” he remarked, “but survivors are sometimes found under rubble up to a week after such collapses.”

The confirmed fatality is an 80-year-old man who was found deceased in the wreckage. Meanwhile, efforts continue to locate the missing individuals. Rescue teams are working diligently, employing drones, sniffer dogs, and camera probes to navigate the wreckage and listen for any signs of life.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, with initial findings indicating that the hotel was undergoing renovation without the necessary permits. Villa Gesell’s municipality noted that work at the hotel had been halted by officials back in August, and the current situation raises questions about the legality of the ongoing construction.

Drone footage of the collapsed Dubrovnik Hotel in the coastal city of Villa Gesell Buenos Aires Province | Argentina 🇦🇷 #DubrovnikHotel #Argentina #collapse #VillaGesell pic.twitter.com/OseAY0omEz — DISASTER TRACKER (@DisasterTrackHQ) October 29, 2024

In light of these circumstances, the foreman and three bricklayers involved in the renovations have been detained for questioning. As investigations unfold, local officials have emphasized the importance of caution regarding circulating information, especially during this sensitive period when lives are at stake.

Emotional Toll On Families

As rescue efforts continue, the emotional strain on the families of those trapped is palpable. Relatives have gathered near the site, anxiously awaiting news about their loved ones. “Time is going by and I want my son alive. I want my son alive and I want him whole,” pleaded Silvana Perhauc, the mother of one of the missing individuals.

The dramatic visuals from the scene capture a stark reality; aerial photographs depict a chaotic pile of rubble where the hotel once stood, surrounded by other high-rise buildings in the vicinity.

Hugo Piriz, the Fire Chief of Villa Gesell, shared updates on the ongoing rescue operations, stating that they are currently searching for “between seven and nine people” trapped in the wreckage. He added, “Work is underway to rescue a woman who says there is another person next to her.”

The local municipality reiterated its commitment to the rescue efforts, urging residents and the media to remain cautious in sharing information. “These are key moments in which work is being done to prevent the loss of human lives,” officials stated.

