Trump Narrows Harris Lead To 3 Points In New Hampshire

Former President Trump has narrowed Vice President Harris’s lead to just 3 percentage points in New Hampshire, as indicated by a poll released on Friday.

The Emerson College Polling/WHDH survey revealed that 50 percent of likely voters in New Hampshire support Harris, while 47 percent favor the Republican nominee. Additionally, 2 percent expressed intentions to vote for a third-party candidate, and 1 percent remained undecided.

New Hampshire voters favor Harris

Approximately 53 percent of New Hampshire voters view Harris positively, while 47 percent do not. Conversely, 47 percent hold a favorable opinion of Trump, with 53 percent expressing the opposite sentiment.

According to Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, Harris’s support among women is comparable to Biden’s in 2020; however, there has been a slight shift of about two points towards Trump among male voters. He also noted that Harris is not performing as well as Biden did in 2020 among independent voters, as she leads them by 13 points, whereas Biden had a lead of nearly double that.

Economy, the primary concern

For voters in the Granite State, the economy is the primary concern, with 34 percent identifying it as the most significant issue facing New Hampshire. Housing affordability follows at 26 percent, while democracy ranks third at 10 percent. Health care and immigration are less critical, with 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Earlier polls this month indicated a larger margin between the candidates, with Harris leading Trump by 9 points (50 percent to 41 percent) among likely voters, according to a UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion survey conducted from October 2-10. Similarly, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College reported Harris leading by 7 points in an early October poll.

New Hampshire, a Democratic stronghold

The last Republican presidential candidate to secure a victory in New Hampshire was in 2000, while President Biden won the state by over 7 percentage points four years ago. Current polling averages from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ show Harris leading Trump in New Hampshire by 2.7 percentage points, with 49 percent to Trump’s 46.3 percent.

The Emerson College Polling/WHDH survey was conducted from October 21-23 and included 915 likely voters in New Hampshire, with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

