Why Is JD Vance Absent From Donald Trump’s Victory Celebrations?

President-elect Donald Trump has been actively celebrating his electoral victory through public appearances alongside key members of his inner circle. However, Vice President-elect JD Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio and author of Hillbilly Elegy, has been notably absent. Vance was named Trump’s running mate during the Republican National Convention in July.

Childless cat ladies comment

The selection was met with enthusiasm from Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as from tech magnate Elon Musk, a prominent Trump supporter, who expressed confidence in the ticket’s chances of success.

Vance has faced significant criticism for several controversial remarks, including comments about “childless cat ladies” and his description of Kamala Harris as a “demon.” He also garnered attention for his claim that Haitian immigrants allegedly consume domestic pets in rural Ohio and for having appeared in drag on multiple occasions.

Discrepancies between JD Vance and Trump?

Additionally, discrepancies between Vance and Trump on abortion policy further highlighted tensions within the ticket. Despite these controversies, Vance received widespread praise for his debate performance against Democratic nominee Tim Walz, earning commendation from both allies and critics alike. His favorability ratings also improved after he publicly supported Trump’s candidacy, even amid criticism for endorsing election denialism regarding the 2020 election results. The New York Times described Vance’s debate performance as one of the strongest by a Republican nominee for vice president in recent memory.

Trump acknowledged Vance’s contributions during his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago, expressing satisfaction with his choice of running mate. He remarked that while the decision initially faced criticism, he always believed in Vance’s intellectual capabilities.

Is JD Vance in Trump’s inner circle?

Since Trump’s first campaign in 2016, his inner circle has evolved significantly. Familiar faces like Ivanka Trump have been replaced by a new cohort of billionaires, political strategists, and loyal supporters. At a recent UFC event in New York, Trump was accompanied by figures such as Elon Musk, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and nominee for head of U.S. Intelligence Services Tulsi Gabbard. Other prominent attendees included Vivek Ramaswamy and podcaster Joe Rogan. However, Vance’s absence from such events, including a widely shared photo of Trump enjoying Big Macs and Coca-Cola, has sparked speculation online, with many questioning, “Where is JD Vance?”

Last seen publicly at Mar-a-Lago

This scenario has drawn comparisons to Kamala Harris’s time as vice president, during which her public presence waned, and her approval ratings fell below those of former Vice President Dick Cheney, largely due to controversies surrounding her immigration policies. Observers now wonder whether Vance might face a similar trajectory, remaining out of the spotlight in the coming years.

Vance was last seen publicly at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, spending time with his wife, Usha, their three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—and their new robotic dog, which stood watch nearby.

