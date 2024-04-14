17 Indians Aboard Seized Ship by Iran Near UAE Coast Amid Rising Tensions

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized a container ship, MSC Aries, off the UAE coast, stating that the vessel is “related to the Zionist regime (Israel) in the Gulf.” The ship’s operator, MSC, confirmed that 17 of the 25 crew members onboard are Indian.

The ship was reportedly seized near the Strait of Hormuz through a “heliborne operation” and is now heading towards Iran’s territorial waters, as reported by Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency.

“We are aware that Iran has taken control of a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare, and early release of the Indian nationals,” a source said.

MSC, the ship’s operator, issued a statement expressing regret over the incident and confirming that they are working closely with relevant authorities to ensure the well-being and safe return of the crew members.

The United States has condemned the seizure, calling for the immediate release of the vessel and its international crew. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson stated, “Seizing a civilian vessel without provocation is a blatant violation of international law and an act of piracy by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.”

The seizure of MSC Aries comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Iran vowing retaliation for an airstrike on its consulate in Syria’s Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including two generals.

Israel’s military has warned against further escalation, stating, “Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further.” The military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, emphasized Israel’s high alert status and readiness to protect against any Iranian aggression.

This incident adds to the already tense situation in the region, with global implications given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for international trade.