20 Chinese Aircraft Enter Taiwan’s Airspace; 14 Cross Median Line

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense reported on Friday that 20 aircraft from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), including J-16 fighter jets and a KJ-500 early warning aircraft, were detected entering Taiwan’s airspace. Of these, 14 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern, and eastern regions of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense stated, “Overall 20 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1630hr today. Out of which, 14 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ.”

Earlier the same day, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected 25 Chinese PLA aircraft, seven People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two official ships around Taiwan from 6 am Thursday to 6 am Friday. Among these aircraft, 17 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southeastern and southwestern ADIZ.

The Ministry reiterated the situation on X, stating, “25 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation.”

These incursions are part of a series of similar provocations by China in recent months, where the Chinese military has increased its activities around Taiwan. This includes regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ and military exercises near the island. The increased military presence has been viewed as an attempt by China to assert its claims over Taiwan.

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has highlighted that China’s continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan’s air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has escalated regional tensions, according to a report by Taiwan News.

Taiwan has been self-governed since 1949, following the end of the Chinese Civil War. However, Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has repeatedly stated its intention for eventual reunification, using force if necessary. The international community closely monitors the situation, recognizing the potential for conflict should these tensions escalate further.