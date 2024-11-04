2024 US Election Nears: Here Are The Key House Districts Deciding America’s Future

Republicans currently hold a slim majority, but Democrats could potentially reclaim control with a net gain of four seats. Here’s a look at 10 competitive districts.

As the U.S. election approaches, the battle for control of the House intensifies, with all 435 seats up for grabs. Republicans currently hold a slim majority, but Democrats could potentially reclaim control with a net gain of four seats. Here’s a look at 10 competitive districts, as reported by CNN, that are expected to shape the House’s future composition.

North Carolina’s 1st District

In North Carolina’s 1st District, Democratic Rep. Don Davis, an Air Force veteran, is challenged by Laurie Buckhout, a retired Army colonel. With only a five-point margin in Davis’s last victory, this race highlights military credentials in a district with a considerable veteran population.

Nebraska’s 2nd District

Nebraska’s 2nd District, represented by GOP Rep. Don Bacon, is a notable “crossover” district. Although Biden won here in 2020, Bacon has narrowly held the seat. Facing a rematch with Democrat Tony Vargas, whom he defeated by less than three points in 2022, Bacon’s seat remains highly competitive.

Maine’s 2nd District

In Maine’s 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a centrist who has often opposed his party on issues like spending and immigration, faces Trump-endorsed Austin Theriault. The district leans Republican, making this race a critical one for both parties.

Iowa’s 3rd District

Iowa’s 3rd District, where GOP Rep. Zach Nunn defeated Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in 2022, is seen as a potential indicator of Trump’s performance among Midwest voters. Nunn is facing Democrat Lanon Baccam, whose refugee background adds a unique dimension to this competitive race.

Michigan’s 7th District

Michigan’s 7th District has seen one of the highest ad spends in the country, totaling $37 million since September. Democrat Curtis Hertel, who has ties to Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, faces Republican Tom Barrett in a race that reflects strong party alliances and significant financial backing.

Virginia’s 7th District

The matchup in Virginia’s 7th District between Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson, both Army veterans and lawyers, has garnered significant attention. The tight race highlights contrasting platforms and military experience that could sway voters.

Colorado’s 8th District

Colorado’s 8th District features two freshmen members contending in a newly created seat. Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician, goes head-to-head with GOP state Rep. Gabe Evans, a former Army pilot. Their backgrounds represent diverse viewpoints in a closely watched race.

Pennsylvania’s 10th District

GOP Rep. Scott Perry, a Trump ally involved in controversies surrounding the 2020 election, is being challenged by Democrat Janelle Stelson, a former news anchor. The race in Pennsylvania’s 10th District could be pivotal in gauging voter sentiment on Trump’s influence.

New York’s 19th District

GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro faces a tight rematch with Democrat Josh Riley in New York’s 19th District. Molinaro’s narrow victory in 2022 by less than two points has made this district a major focus, as both candidates attempt to win over undecided voters.

California’s 45th District

California’s 45th District, a majority-minority district represented by GOP Rep. Michelle Steel, has a diverse electorate with nearly 40% Asian American and over 30% Latino residents. Steel, a Korean immigrant, is up against Democrat Derek Tran, a Vietnamese American and U.S. Army veteran.

