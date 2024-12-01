Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

Senegal marked the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye Massacre, where African soldiers returning from WWII were killed by French troops in 1944. Senegal demands France take responsibility, apologize, and investigate.

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

On Sunday, Senegal marked the 80th anniversary of a tragic chapter in its history—the Thiaroye Massacre of 1944. This event saw African soldiers, who had valiantly fought for France during World War II, gunned down by French troops in the Senegalese fishing village of Thiaroye near Dakar. These soldiers were killed as they demanded fair treatment and rightful payment upon their return from the war. The memory of this massacre continues to fuel Senegal’s call for France to take full responsibility, offer a formal apology, and launch a comprehensive investigation into the events of that day.

France’s Role and Continued Demand for Accountability

Senegal’s demand for accountability has only intensified in recent years. France, once a dominant power in Africa, is witnessing a decline in influence, with some former colonies now turning to Russia for security partnerships. The commemoration of the massacre highlighted Senegal’s enduring struggle for justice, with high-level attendance from French Foreign Affairs Minister and other African leaders. A solemn visit to the Thiaroye military cemetery, where flowers were laid, set the tone for the ceremony.

Unclear Death Toll and France’s Shifting Language

The death toll from the massacre remains disputed, with estimates varying widely. In 2014, former French president François Hollande acknowledged the deaths of at least 70 soldiers, raising the count from the previous figure of 35. Historians believe the number could be even higher. The controversy surrounding the massacre has been compounded by allegations that France falsified or concealed records.

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron publicly acknowledged the event as a “massacre” in a letter to Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a term that had not been used officially before. Hollande also began referring to the incident as a massacre in an interview with a French broadcaster last month. Despite these steps, the true extent of France’s actions and accountability remain unclear.

Calls for a Search of Mass Graves and Future Prospects

There is a strong push to search mass graves in Thiaroye, where historians estimate up to 400 African soldiers may be buried. Macron assured Senegal that France is cooperating with a Senegalese committee to uncover the truth. “There have been several efforts to smother this story,” said President Faye, expressing hope that France’s current engagement would be “complete, frank and collaborative.”

This year, Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko criticized France for trying to “unilaterally determine” how it should be held accountable for its treatment of African soldiers and the reparations they deserve. The ceremony in Thiaroye brought renewed attention to this issue, highlighting Senegal’s unwavering quest for justice and recognition.

ALSO READ: Will Trump’s New Cabinet Shatter Its 2016 Net Worth Record Of $6 Billion? The ‘Richie Rich’ Nominees Revealed

Filed under

African soldiers Senegal Thiaroye Massacre World War II

Advertisement

Also Read

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For Delhi’s 2024 Elections?

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For...

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Entertainment

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan In US- See Numbers Here!

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London- Here’s The Truth!

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London-

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids Again Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox