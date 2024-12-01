80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

Senegal marked the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye Massacre, where African soldiers returning from WWII were killed by French troops in 1944. Senegal demands France take responsibility, apologize, and investigate.

On Sunday, Senegal marked the 80th anniversary of a tragic chapter in its history—the Thiaroye Massacre of 1944. This event saw African soldiers, who had valiantly fought for France during World War II, gunned down by French troops in the Senegalese fishing village of Thiaroye near Dakar. These soldiers were killed as they demanded fair treatment and rightful payment upon their return from the war. The memory of this massacre continues to fuel Senegal’s call for France to take full responsibility, offer a formal apology, and launch a comprehensive investigation into the events of that day.

France’s Role and Continued Demand for Accountability

Senegal’s demand for accountability has only intensified in recent years. France, once a dominant power in Africa, is witnessing a decline in influence, with some former colonies now turning to Russia for security partnerships. The commemoration of the massacre highlighted Senegal’s enduring struggle for justice, with high-level attendance from French Foreign Affairs Minister and other African leaders. A solemn visit to the Thiaroye military cemetery, where flowers were laid, set the tone for the ceremony.

Unclear Death Toll and France’s Shifting Language

The death toll from the massacre remains disputed, with estimates varying widely. In 2014, former French president François Hollande acknowledged the deaths of at least 70 soldiers, raising the count from the previous figure of 35. Historians believe the number could be even higher. The controversy surrounding the massacre has been compounded by allegations that France falsified or concealed records.

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron publicly acknowledged the event as a “massacre” in a letter to Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a term that had not been used officially before. Hollande also began referring to the incident as a massacre in an interview with a French broadcaster last month. Despite these steps, the true extent of France’s actions and accountability remain unclear.

Calls for a Search of Mass Graves and Future Prospects

There is a strong push to search mass graves in Thiaroye, where historians estimate up to 400 African soldiers may be buried. Macron assured Senegal that France is cooperating with a Senegalese committee to uncover the truth. “There have been several efforts to smother this story,” said President Faye, expressing hope that France’s current engagement would be “complete, frank and collaborative.”

This year, Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko criticized France for trying to “unilaterally determine” how it should be held accountable for its treatment of African soldiers and the reparations they deserve. The ceremony in Thiaroye brought renewed attention to this issue, highlighting Senegal’s unwavering quest for justice and recognition.

