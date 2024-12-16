Abundant Life Christian School Shooting: Madison Police Revised Death Toll After Releasing Wrong Information

A tragic shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison left three dead, including a juvenile shooter, and seven others injured. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has rocked the community.

Three people, including a suspected juvenile shooter, are dead, and seven others have been injured following a shooting on Monday at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. Authorities responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. after receiving reports of an active shooter at the school located at 4901 E. Buckeye Road.

Madison police release updated statement

Madison police initially reported that five people had died and five others were injured during a news conference held at 12:30 p.m. However, an updated statement released approximately 20 minutes later clarified that three individuals had died, including the suspected shooter. The number of injured victims was revised to seven, and their conditions range from minor to life-threatening.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed that the shooter was a student at the school but did not specify the age or gender of either the deceased juvenile or the victims. The identities of the injured individuals were also withheld. Chief Barnes stated, “My heart is heavy for my community. My heart is heavy for Madison. We have to come together as a community and figure out what happened here, and make sure that it doesn’t happen in any other place that should be a refuge for students in our community.”

Abundant Life Christian School area secured

Police officers did not discharge their firearms during the incident. Law enforcement worked swiftly to secure the area, with several roads near the school closed off, urging the public to avoid the vicinity. Officers continued clearing the school grounds to ensure no further threats remained.

Abundant Life Christian School serves approximately 335 students, spanning kindergarten through 12th grade. The school shares its 28-acre campus with the Campus for Kids Learning Center and City Church. After the incident, nearby SSM Health urgent care at 1821 South Stoughton Road was set up as a reunification point for parents to collect their children. Observers saw parents rushing to the clinic, some carrying children in infant car seats, as ambulances transported the injured.

Precautionary measure taken after Abundant Life Christian School shooting

In response to the shooting, Madison Metropolitan School District placed La Follette High School and Sennett Middle School on secure hold as a precautionary measure. However, Chief Barnes confirmed that there were no direct threats to Madison’s public schools. Federal agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were present at the scene, and the FBI was in contact with local authorities as the investigation continues.

Abundant Life Christian School expressed its distress and called for prayers in the wake of the tragedy. A brief statement shared on the school’s official Facebook page read, “Please pray for our Challenger Family.” The school, founded in 1978, has since grown to serve students from around 200 families across 56 different churches in the Dane County area.

