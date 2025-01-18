After Hours Of Debate, Israeli Ministers Approve Ceasefire Agreement

Israel's security cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas, allowing the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The agreement also includes humanitarian aid for Gaza, troop withdrawals, and displaced people returning home.

The ministers took long hours to deliberate whether they would allow the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. The decision was reached just as Shabbat, the Jewish holiday that begins at sunset, was about to start on Saturday morning.

The agreement is set to commence on Sunday, with 24 approving its implementation and the remaining 8 casting a dissuasion vote, according to reports from Israeli media.

The agreement has been announced for Friday and has set the potential stage for Sunday when the first hostages are scheduled to return to Israel from Gaza, giving life a new beginning after 15 months of vicious fighting that made Gaza a battered, broken coastline.

Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal Despite Opposition

The Israeli government held extensive deliberations over the deal for a ceasefire, debating long into Friday night and into Saturday morning. Still, despite efforts by far-right ministers in the coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to block the approval, the cabinet finally approved the deal. In fact, this was not sufficient to scupper the agreement—the objections were almost entirely from Netanyahu’s far-right government members.

This approval paves the way for the implementation of the ceasefire, with the first phase of the deal expected to begin on Sunday. The terms of the agreement are slowly emerging, giving clarity on the process and the steps involved.

One of the essential parts of the ceasefire deal is the hostage and prisoner exchange. Hamas has agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages, most of whom are women, children, and the elderly. In return, Israel will be releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners who are currently held in Israeli jails. The list of the first 95 Palestinian prisoners to be released has also been published, making it a very significant moment in the long-standing conflict.

If this deal is to go through as expected, the airstrikes will cease, and the hostages and prisoners will be released in intervals set over the next six weeks. Such an exchange should then indicate a time frame for building mutual confidence and create the avenue for further negotiations.

Key Factors Of The Ceasefire Agreement

The ceasefire deal is a comprehensive one that tackles many issues at once. The hostage exchange and prisoner swap aside, the accord includes humanitarian assistance to Gaza, especially essential supplies for those most affected by the war. Furthermore, the deal will require the repatriation of internally displaced persons to northern Gaza and the retreat of Israeli troops from the inhabited territories.

It has helped to establish Qatar and US mediators facilitate agreement, that allows temporary reprieve for Israelis as well as the Palestinians. So far, having been ratified by Israel’s government and security council, all hinges on execution through continued cooperation between all parties as the test for the success of the deal is yet to come.

Approval of the deal, though a positive step forward, leaves much in uncertainty regarding the long-term effects. The situation remains fluid, and the road to peace in Gaza is far from smooth. At least for now, the temporary cessation of hostilities, return of hostages, and release of prisoners give some hope amidst prolonged violence.

