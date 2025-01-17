Blinken Expresses Concern Over Potential Reversal Of Biden’s Key Foreign Policies Under Trump Administration: Report

On his final day as Secretary of State, Antony Blinken addressed diplomats and staff at the State Department, offering reflections on his tenure and the Biden administration’s foreign policy priorities.

“Without you in the picture, this world, our country would look so much different,” he said to a cheering crowd of several hundred staffers gathered at the department’s main entrance. The event was decorated with flags representing the countries with which the U.S. maintains diplomatic relations. “With you in the picture, both are so much better. You’re working every day to make things just a little bit better, a little bit more peaceful, a little bit more full of hope, of opportunity,” he added.

Reflection on Foreign Policy Challenges

In an interview with The Associated Press, Blinken expressed concern about the potential shift in foreign policy priorities under the incoming Trump administration. He highlighted the importance of maintaining continuity in addressing critical global issues, such as the Gaza war, the Ukraine conflict, and strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

“If past is prologue, there are worries the new administration might not continue efforts to end the Gaza war, defend Ukraine, and strengthen alliances,” Blinken stated. Despite these concerns, he emphasized the foundation laid by the Biden administration for the next administration to build upon. “At least they can decide whether this is a good basis for proceeding and make changes,” he remarked.

Diversion of Focus Due to Global Crises

Blinken acknowledged that unforeseen global events, such as the Afghanistan withdrawal, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Gaza crisis, had shifted the administration’s focus away from its core priorities, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. “These are not what we came in wanting or expecting to have to be focused on,” he admitted. However, he commended the administration’s ability to manage these crises while working to rebuild strained alliances worldwide.

“Rest of world: can’t lose sight of it,” Blinken emphasized. “Got to keep the focus on in the places where it really matters for America’s security and for America’s future.”

Concerns About Future Policies

Blinken expressed hope that the incoming administration would continue key aspects of President Biden’s foreign policy. However, he voiced concerns about potential changes, citing President-elect Trump’s past skepticism of the State Department and its traditional role. Trump has previously referred to the department as the “Deep State Department” and has indicated a desire to overhaul its operations.

The nomination of Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Blinken’s successor has sparked speculation about the department’s future direction. While Rubio has expressed respect for the foreign service, he has yet to outline detailed plans for managing the department.

Legacy of the Biden Administration

Despite the challenges faced during his tenure, Blinken believes the Biden administration succeeded in laying a solid foundation for future U.S. foreign policy. By rebuilding alliances and addressing global crises, the administration aimed to position the U.S. as a leader on the world stage.

As Blinken bids farewell, his message to his successors and the world is clear: the work of diplomacy is ongoing, and its success depends on continuity, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to global peace and stability.

