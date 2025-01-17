U.S. Appeals Court Blocks Biden’s Effort To Safeguard ‘Dreamers’ Immigration Protections

In a major legal setback for the Biden administration, a U.S. appeals court ruled against President Joe Biden’s efforts to provide stronger protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. On Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state of Texas, largely upholding a decision from a lower court in 2023 that had found the Biden administration’s regulation designed to reinforce the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program failed to address the legal deficiencies raised by opponents. The court’s decision is significant as it leaves in place a stay that allows current DACA recipients to retain their legal status temporarily, pending the resolution of further litigation.

The DACA program, which has provided deportation relief and work permits to individuals who were brought to the U.S. as children without legal status, has long been a source of political contention. The program is currently providing protection to about 537,000 individuals, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This ruling could have broader implications for the future of DACA, a program that has been under threat since it was first introduced under President Barack Obama’s administration in 2012.

The recent appeals court ruling is particularly notable because it comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a leader who has pledged to pursue aggressive immigration policies. Trump, during his time as President from 2017 to 2021, attempted to end the DACA program, but his efforts were blocked by the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling in 2020. However, with Trump set to resume office, he has signaled a tough stance on immigration, including further efforts to curb the DACA program and deport record numbers of individuals living in the U.S. illegally.

Biden’s 2022 regulation aimed to strengthen the legal foundation of the DACA program, which had been challenged by Texas and a coalition of other states led by Republican attorneys general. The states argued that DACA placed an undue financial burden on them, citing costs related to healthcare, education, and other public services provided to DACA recipients. However, advocates for the Dreamers, including Democrats and immigration rights groups, argue that the individuals benefiting from DACA were brought to the U.S. through no fault of their own and are now contributing members of American society. These individuals often work in essential sectors and have built lives and communities in the U.S.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a significant portion of DACA enrollees, approximately 81 percent, are from Mexico. Other top countries of origin include El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, highlighting the role of the U.S. as a primary destination for migrants from Central and South America seeking better opportunities and safety.

The ruling underscores the ongoing legal and political struggle surrounding immigration policy in the U.S. As the Biden administration faces continued legal challenges, DACA recipients and their advocates remain in a state of uncertainty. President Biden has consistently expressed his support for Dreamers, calling them “American in every way but on paper.” However, the fate of the program remains uncertain, with further litigation expected to determine its future.

For his part, President-elect Trump has made clear that immigration reform, including the termination of DACA, will be a top priority in his second term. During a recent interview, Trump hinted at the possibility of a deal with Democrats to offer protections for Dreamers in exchange for broader immigration reforms, though such negotiations have yet to materialize.

This ruling also reflects the broader tensions in U.S. immigration policy, where the legal challenges surrounding DACA remain intertwined with the political priorities of both major parties. The next few months will be critical in shaping the future of DACA and the lives of the hundreds of thousands of individuals who rely on its protections. As the legal battles unfold, the issue of immigration continues to be a key area of debate, with millions of lives hanging in the balance.