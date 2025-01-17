Home
Over 40 Pakistanis Feared Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes Off West African Coast

Over 40 Pakistani nationals are feared to have drowned after a migrant boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of West Africa. The vessel was en route to Europe, a frequent but perilous journey for migrants seeking better opportunities. This tragedy follows another incident near Morocco that claimed at least 50 lives, including several Pakistanis, according to the migrant rights group Walking Borders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the ill-fated boat carried approximately 80 passengers of multiple nationalities. The boat sank on January 2 near Morocco’s disputed Western Sahara region. Most Pakistani passengers hailed from Punjab province, where families are now grieving for their loved ones. Survivors have begun contacting their families, while Pakistani authorities have pledged to support rescue efforts.

International Response and Statements

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that the Pakistani embassy in Morocco is actively coordinating with local authorities. Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condolences and emphasized the urgent need to combat human trafficking. Walking Borders reported 44 confirmed deaths in the Morocco incident.

Despite millions of people migrating to Europe legally each year, human trafficking remains a severe issue. Fewer than 240,000 undocumented migrants entered Europe in 2024, according to Frontex, the European Union’s border agency. However, dangerous routes, such as the one between northwest Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands, have seen a sharp increase in use. Over 50,000 migrants made this journey in 2024, including 178 Pakistanis.

Deadliest Route in the World

Walking Borders reported that nearly 10,000 people have died or gone missing while attempting to cross to the Canary Islands, labeling the route as “the deadliest in the world.” Efforts to prevent smuggling through the Mediterranean have pushed migrants to take these high-risk alternatives, often with devastating consequences.

The tragic loss of life has reignited calls for stricter measures to prevent human trafficking and better support for migrants seeking safe and legal pathways. Authorities stress the need for coordinated international efforts to address the root causes driving people to undertake such dangerous journeys.

