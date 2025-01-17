Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Cancer Patient Praises Kate Middleton’s Thoughtful Timing During Royal Marsden Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been widely praised for the sensitive timing of her recent visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she previously received cancer treatment. During her visit, the Princess interacted with patients, families, and hospital staff, offering support and encouragement while refraining from discussing her own remission until after the visit.

A Patient’s Perspective

Angela Terry, a 71-year-old cancer patient at the Royal Marsden and chair of EGFR Positive UK, highlighted the Princess’s thoughtful approach. “It might have been difficult if she had come in talking about her experience about being in remission first,” Terry explained. “Some people who are really very ill might never get to remission, and that would have felt tricky. But she chose to do that after she had left, which speaks volumes.”

Terry, diagnosed with EGFR-positive lung cancer in 2019, reflected on how cancer changes perspectives. “This disease stops you and makes you evaluate and review your life, which can be exciting,” she said. It provides an opportunity to focus on personal growth and prioritize meaningful relationships.

Kate’s Personal Journey

Later that day, Kate Middleton revealed through Instagram that she is in remission. In her heartfelt post, she wrote, “It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.” She expressed gratitude for the continued support and optimism for the future, adding, “I am looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to.”

The Princess’s visit and subsequent announcement resonated deeply with patients and the broader public. Her commitment to uplifting others while sharing her journey underscores her role as an empathetic and inspiring figure.

