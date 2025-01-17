Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Rocket Attack On Aid Convoy In Pakistan’s Kurram District Leaves Over 6 Tortured And Killed

At least six individuals lost their lives when a rocket struck a humanitarian aid convoy in the violence-hit Kurram district of Pakistan.

At least six individuals lost their lives when a rocket struck a humanitarian aid convoy in the violence-hit Kurram district of Pakistan. The convoy, comprising 35 vehicles carrying essential food and medical supplies, was en route from Thall to Parachinar when it was ambushed in the Bagan Bazar area. Assailants used rockets and automatic weapons in the attack, setting several vehicles ablaze.

Initial reports confirm the death of a Pakistani soldier during the attack, along with six attackers who were neutralized by security forces. On Friday, authorities reported that another security personnel succumbed to injuries sustained during the ambush. Tragically, four truck drivers who had gone missing were later discovered dead in the Erwali area of Lower Kurram. The drivers were reportedly tortured before being killed, and their bodies were transferred to Ali Zai Hospital.

Convoy Partially Evacuated

While four vehicles were severely damaged in the assault, security forces managed to evacuate the remaining convoy to safety. The vehicles reached a secure point after crossing the Chapri area. A curfew has since been imposed across the tribal district, with security forces patrolling the region to maintain order.

This latest attack underscores the growing instability in Lower Kurram, where terrorist activities have surged in areas such as Bagan, Char Khel, Mandori, and Ochut in recent months. The unrest has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis, with the region struggling to recover from a series of violent incidents.

Government Plans Military Operation

In response to the escalating violence, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced plans to launch an operation to restore order in the district. The decision comes after a peace agreement reached on January 1 failed to stabilize the region. The route connecting Parachinar remains blocked, further complicating relief efforts and worsening the crisis.

The ongoing unrest, which began with a deadly attack on a passenger van convoy in November last year, has had a profound impact on the local population. With routes blocked and violence continuing unabated, the need for effective measures to ensure security and access to humanitarian aid is more urgent than ever.

