EU Demands X To Hand Over Internal Documents On Algorithms; Here’s Why

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has asked X to provide detailed documentation about its “recommender system,” that is, algorithms that suggest content to users. The Commission has a keen interest in any changes made recently in these systems. The deadline is February 15, 2025.

This latest filing is part of a more widespread investigation that was launched back in December 2023. In this inquiry, the issue will be centered around X’s application of the European Union’s DSA. In short, DSA is key legislation meant to regulate online services and hold providers accountable for whatever content is being offered on their site.

This line of inquiry particularly revolves around whether X can mitigate the dissemination of illegal content while preventing the manipulation of information.

Allegations Of Algorithmic Bias And Political Manipulation

X has faced accusations of manipulating its algorithms to favor far-right content. Critics claim that the platform’s system gives undue prominence to far-right politicians and extremist viewpoints, elevating their visibility over other political voices.

These allegations have raised significant concerns among EU regulators, who are investigating whether the platform’s recommender system violates the DSA’s content moderation obligations.

The Digital Services Act introduced by the EU will ensure online platforms take all necessary measures for removing harmful and illegal content to avoid information manipulation. The focus, therefore, is on whether the algorithmic system of X puts priority on any narrative or points of view for its distortion within public discourse or even the undermining democratic processes.

Rising Tensions Over Elon Musk’s Political Influence

There is an ongoing investigation regarding X, with concerns growing about Elon Musk’s increasing inroads into European politics. Recently, Musk has been making a series of very provocative statements and actions that have been met with a strong reaction across the continent, including his support for Germany’s far-right party Alternative für Deutschland-AfD. This acts to fan further conspiracy theories about his rising influence on all things political on the platform.

Musk’s dealings with far-right politicians, such as his recent live-streamed discussion with Alice Weidel, the head of the AfD, have come under intense criticism from European politicians. The EU has clarified that Musk is at liberty to speak to political figures and share his views. However, regulators are looking into whether X’s algorithms are amplifying some political voices or “shadow-banning” others, which could imperil fair elections.

EU digital commissioner Henna Virkkunen claimed, “The Commission will make sure that all recommender systems of X respect the rules of the DSA.” According to her, in case X is proven to breach the law, the EU might impose sanctions on it, for example by fining the latter with a significant amount or even shutting the platform in the EU.

The Commission reiterated that it would continue to conduct the probe on big tech companies, such as X, and that there were no indications that the new approach in the regulatory front was already in place. The speculations about Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House have not changed the EU’s commitment to enforcing its digital laws, Virkkunen said.

Musk Defends Free Speech Amid Criticism

Elon Musk has strongly defended his platform and actions, arguing that the EU’s investigation is an attack on free speech and democracy. He has stated that the scrutiny of his platform is an attempt to silence diverse viewpoints and hinder open discourse. According to him, X operates in the best interest of its users, allowing for free and open expression without bias.

While Musk defends this practice, the EU officials continue to be alarmed about the consequences of algorithmic manipulation on democratic processes and elections. The Commission stresses that the goal is for all platforms in operation within the EU to adhere to the principles set forth in the Digital Services Act, a framework that works to create an open, safe, and democratic internet environment for every European citizen.

