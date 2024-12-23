Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
After Panama Threat, Donald Trump Says US Control Of Greenland Necessary

Donald Trump has reignited his 2019 proposal to purchase Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, declaring it an “absolute necessity” for U.S. national security. In a post on Truth Social, the former president emphasized that U.S. ownership and control of the island are crucial for both national security and global freedom.

Trump’s Continued Interest in Greenland

Trump’s statement on Sunday revived a debate from 2019 when he first offered to buy Greenland, a proposal that was rejected by Denmark at the time. Greenland, the world’s largest island, has significant military value due to its strategic location between the Arctic and the North Atlantic. The U.S. already has a major presence on the island, including a U.S. air base and radar station, which have become even more important with the ongoing Ukraine war and its impact on global security.

Greenland’s location has made it increasingly valuable to U.S. and NATO defense interests. The territory’s proximity to both the Arctic and North Atlantic makes it a key asset for military operations and surveillance, particularly in the context of rising tensions in the Arctic region and Europe.

Greenland Responds: “Not for Sale”

In response to Trump’s comments, Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mute Bourup Egede, firmly stated that the island is “not for sale and will never be for sale.” However, he emphasized that Greenland remains open to trade and cooperation with other nations, underscoring the territory’s desire for continued international engagement.

Trump made his remarks on the same day he nominated PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, signaling his continued interest in strengthening U.S.-Denmark relations.

