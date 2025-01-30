The tragic mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and a military helicopter has left 64 people dead, including pilots, figure skaters, and union members. As families mourn, the identities of those on board—including First Officer Samuel Lilley—begin to emerge.

As families mourn, the identities of those on board American Airlines Crash—including First Officer Samuel Lilley—begin to emerge.

The pilots of the American Airlines plane that tragically crashed into a military helicopter Wednesday night have been identified among the 64 victims. The aircraft, which collided mid-air before plunging into the Potomac River, carried passengers from diverse backgrounds, including American and Russian figure skaters, military personnel, and members of the national steamfitters union.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who is Samuel Lilley?

Timothy Lilley, the father of 28-year-old First Officer Samuel Lilley, confirmed his son was among the deceased in American Airlines plane crash. Samuel, who was set to marry in the fall, was co-piloting the flight when the accident occurred. The captain of the plane was Jonathan Campos, who had been serving in the role with American Airlines since 2022, a colleague told CNN.

Fourteen members of the U.S. Figure Skating team—excluding parents and coaches—were aboard the flight, returning from a training camp held after the U.S. Championships in Kansas, according to Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston. U.S. Figure Skating confirmed in a statement that “several members” of their community were among the victims.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Skating Legends Mourn American Airlines Plane Crash

Six individuals affiliated with Zeghibe’s club in Norwood, Massachusetts, perished in the American Airlines plane crash, including skaters Spencer Lane and his mother, Molly, as well as Jinna Han and her mother, Jin. Renowned figure skating coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, a married couple and former world champion pairs skaters from Russia, also lost their lives.

Skating legend Nancy Kerrigan, speaking from the Boston club, described the incident as a “tragedy” and expressed her devastation. “When you find out you know some of the people on the plane, it’s an even bigger blow,” she said.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, former skaters and popular commentators, honored the victims during the European Figure Skating Championships on Thursday. “We are all hurting today,” Weir said in tribute.

Union Members and School Community Impacted Due To American Airlines Plane Crash

The national steamfitters union confirmed on Thursday that four of its members were among the victims but did not disclose their identities.

The V tragedy has also affected local school communities. Aaron Spence, Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia, stated that multiple former students were on the flight. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid acknowledged the loss of members from their district, though she did not specify whether they were students or faculty.

Friends and Hunters Among the Passengers

A group of at least seven friends, returning from a hunting trip in Kansas, were aboard the plane, according to The New York Times. Some of these men had been close friends since childhood.

First responders have so far retrieved more than two dozen bodies from the Potomac River. During a press conference Thursday morning, Washington Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly confirmed the grim reality: “We don’t believe there are any survivors.”

Also Read: American Airlines Crash: One Controller Was Working Two Tower Positions At The Time Of Collision