Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

American Airlines Crash: One Controller Was Working Two Tower Positions At The Time Of Collision

An air traffic controller overseeing two positions during Wednesday night's tragic collision is under scrutiny as the National Transportation Safety Board begins its investigation. The collision, which involved an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, has claimed multiple lives, including members of the figure skating community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
American Airlines Crash: One Controller Was Working Two Tower Positions At The Time Of Collision

American Airlines Crash: One Controller Was Working Two Tower Positions At The Time Of Collision


An air traffic controller was handling two separate tower positions during the tragic midair collision that occurred on Wednesday night, a source familiar with the air traffic control setup revealed to CNN. The CNN source explained that the controller was responsible for managing both local and helicopter traffic, a staffing arrangement that, while uncommon, is not unheard of in certain circumstances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An internal, preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) indicated that staffing levels were “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic.” According to The New York Times, the Reagan National control tower was operating at 85 percent of its usual capacity, with 24 out of 28 positions filled.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has just started its investigation into the collision and is exploring a variety of potential causes. However, it is still too early to determine whether the staffing arrangement at the time had any impact on the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NTSB on Emergency Evacuation Slides

Regarding the commercial aircraft that crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night, National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman reported that there were no signs of emergency evacuation slides being deployed. Inman stated, “Right now, we’re going through the debris fields. Nothing we’ve seen would indicate that maybe slides or shoots were deployed.” He added that the crash was a “very quick, rapid impact.”

Inman also cautioned that the NTSB will continue to verify this information as the investigation progresses.

President Trump’s Statement and Recovery Efforts

In a statement following the tragic incident, President Donald Trump confirmed that there were no survivors of the collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter in the Washington, DC area. This collision marks the deadliest such event in the region since 2001. Trump also attributed the tragedy to Democratic policies, though he provided no evidence to support this claim.

Recovery Operation

Emergency responders have now transitioned to a “recovery effort” following the collision, with authorities reporting the discovery of 28 bodies so far. The commercial plane, which was flying from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 64 passengers, while the helicopter had three soldiers on board.

Among the passengers on the jet were several members of the figure skating community, who were returning from a developmental camp in Wichita. US Figure Skating confirmed that some of the victims were affiliated with the sport. The Skating Club of Boston has identified six victims, including Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, the 1994 world champions in pairs figure skating.

Also Read: Was US Figure Skater Jon Maravilla Barred From The DC Flight That Collided With Army Helicopter?

Filed under

american airlines plane crash

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

American Airlines Plane Crash: Who Were The Pilots Flying The Doomed Plane?

American Airlines Plane Crash: Who Were The Pilots Flying The Doomed Plane?

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Apple Set To Reveal Earnings For First Quarter Of 2025

Apple Set To Reveal Earnings For First Quarter Of 2025

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

Why Did Osaka Implement A Public Smoking And Vaping Ban?

Why Did Osaka Implement A Public Smoking And Vaping Ban?

Entertainment

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox