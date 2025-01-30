Was US Figure Skater Jon Maravilla Barred From The DC Flight That Collided With Army Helicopter?

Jon Maravilla faced a frustrating setback when his dog’s size kept him from boarding a flight. That same flight tragically collided with a U.S. Army helicopter later that night, leaving no survivors.

Jon Maravilla faced a frustrating setback when his dog’s size kept him from boarding a flight that crashed with Army helicopter.

U.S. figure skater Jon Maravilla was denied access to a flight departing from Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday due to the size of his dog, Yuki. This unforeseen setback ultimately prevented him from boarding an American Airlines flight that tragically collided with a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., on the same night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the crash, false reports circulated—originating from Russian state media—suggesting that Maravilla had narrowly escaped death. These reports quickly went viral. In an interview with the Daily Beast, Maravilla clarified what truly happened.

Flight Denial Due to Pet Size

Jon Maravilla was originally scheduled to fly with Delta Airlines, with a planned route from Wichita to Atlanta, before transferring to Detroit. However, upon arrival at the airport, he was informed that his Bichon Frisé, Yuki, was not permitted to board the aircraft.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I still can’t believe it,” Maravilla said, reacting to the deadly crash. “I was just with them, watching them have lots of fun and enjoying their time.”

Russian state media initially reported that Maravilla had stated there were “about 14 figure skaters on the plane, not counting their parents and coaches.” This statement was widely picked up by various outlets, though Maravilla later denied making such a claim.

Maravilla, who won the 2025 U.S. junior pairs bronze medal alongside his partner Saya Carpenter, shared his travel ordeal on his protected Instagram account. Screenshots of his posts circulated online, including a photo from inside the Wichita Eisenhower Airport. The image carried the caption, “Not allowed past gate to board flight,” accompanied by five facepalm emojis and a plea: “get me tf out of Kansas please.”

Jon Maravilla Opted to Drive

Instead of waiting for another flight, Maravilla opted to drive from Wichita, beginning what he described as a “14-hour journey.” He later posted an image of the road with the timestamp “12:23.”

Jon Maravilla, a senior at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan, first learned of the plane crash when concerned friends texted him, fearing he had been onboard.

The tragic mid-air collision occurred on Wednesday night, January 29, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). An American Airlines passenger plane, Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with a military helicopter carrying three personnel. The impact caused debris to fall into the Potomac River below.

Among those on board the doomed flight were several U.S. figure skaters and their coaches. The athletes had been traveling following the National Development Camp at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, which took place from January 20 to 26. The world-renowned husband-and-wife figure skating duo, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were also among the passengers.

With no expected survivors, this incident is projected to be the deadliest U.S. plane crash in 15 years.

Jon Maravilla, US Figure Skating Responds to Tragedy

In response to the heartbreaking loss, U.S. Figure Skating issued a statement, “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Emergency response units were deployed to assess the wreckage, which was scattered across the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

While Maravilla’s flight troubles were initially frustrating, they ultimately saved his life. He continues to mourn the loss of his teammates and fellow skaters, expressing shock at the sudden and tragic turn of events.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert