Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

The plane reportedly went down in the Potomac River area near the airport, with fireboats dispatched to the scene.

A small aircraft crashed near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by DC Fire and EMS.

Airport authorities announced on X that all flights, both departures and arrivals, have been temporarily suspended while emergency crews respond to the incident on the airfield. However, the terminal remains operational.

(This is a developing story, and further updates will follow.)