Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

The plane reportedly went down in the Potomac River area near the airport, with fireboats dispatched to the scene.

Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

Reagan National Airport closed due to aircraft emergency


A small aircraft crashed near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by DC Fire and EMS.

Airport authorities announced on X that all flights, both departures and arrivals, have been temporarily suspended while emergency crews respond to the incident on the airfield. However, the terminal remains operational.

The plane reportedly went down in the Potomac River area near the airport, with fireboats dispatched to the scene.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

(This is a developing story, and further updates will follow.)

Filed under

PLANE CRASH Reagan National Airport Trending news

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

