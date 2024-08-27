The museum noted that while they aim to present items without barriers or glass whenever possible, they intend to continue this practice despite the rare occurrence of the jar's breakage.

A young boy visiting the Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel, accidentally shattered a rare 3,500-year-old jar, a relic dating back to the Bronze Age. The jar, which was part of the museum’s collection, had been displayed near the entrance without any protective glass, as the museum prides itself on showcasing archaeological artefacts “without obstructions” to maintain their “special charm.”

The incident occurred when the boy, estimated to be around four or five years old, was exploring the museum with his family. Despite the unfortunate mishap, the museum emphasized that it was purely accidental and has invited the boy and his family back for a guided tour of the exhibition.

Lihi Laszlo, a representative from the Hecht Museum, explained that while there are instances of intentional damage to artefacts, this situation was treated differently given the child’s age and the unintentional nature of the incident. A conservation specialist has been assigned to restore the jar, and it is expected to return to its original display soon.

The museum noted that while they aim to present items without barriers or glass whenever possible, they intend to continue this practice despite the rare occurrence of the jar’s breakage. The jar itself is a significant find, predating the era of Biblical figures like King David and King Solomon, and is characteristic of the Canaan region along the eastern Mediterranean coast. Most similar artifacts are discovered in broken or incomplete conditions, making this intact jar particularly impressive before the incident.

The Hecht Museum, located on the University of Haifa campus, is renowned for its collection of archaeological and artistic pieces.