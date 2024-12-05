Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Angela Merkel’s Memoir Becomes Germany’s Biggest Bestseller of the Year

Angela Merkel’s new memoir, Freedom: Memories 1954-2021, has quickly become the most successful book of the year in Germany, according to an industry report released on Thursday

Angela Merkel’s Memoir Becomes Germany’s Biggest Bestseller of the Year

Angela Merkel’s new memoir, Freedom: Memories 1954-2021, has quickly become the most successful book of the year in Germany, according to an industry report released on Thursday. The book, co-written with her longtime adviser Beate Baumann, was released just one week ago and has already topped bestseller lists.

A Journey Through Merkel’s Life and Career

The 736-page memoir recounts Merkel’s early years in communist East Germany, her political rise in the Christian Democrats (CDU), and her historic election as Germany’s first female chancellor. It covers also the 16 years that she spent in office, an age where major global challenges and great political accomplishments were witnessed.

Media Control, an industry analysis firm, reported that the memoir sold 200,000 copies so far. According to Ulrike Altig, managing director of Media Control, “No other book has had such a spectacular start this year.”

Merkel’s Memoir: Wide Appeal Across Age Groups and Genders

The memoir has become famous across a wide audience. Buyers, according to Media Control data, are roughly equivalent between men and women in numbers, and readers encompass all age groups.

Freedom: Memories 1954-2021 has been criticized although the book has been on the bestseller list, particularly because of its price tagged at €42 (almost $44). Critics have also pointed that the memoir does not provide much new input about major world events during Merkel’s tenure as chancellor.

A Star-Studded Book Launch Tour

The event was held for Merkel’s memoir at the historic Deutsches Theater with a 600-seat seating capacity, after which it was on a promotional trip across Europe and the U.S. Among the tour visits was in Washington, where she appeared with former president of the U.S. and one figure she speaks greatly of in her book; Barack Obama.

MUST READ: French Government Faces Big Hurdle As Opposition Warns To Vote No-Confidence Amid Budget Dispute 

Filed under

Angela Merkel Biggest Bestseller germany Memoir

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Restored After Cable Theft Issue

Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Restored After Cable Theft Issue

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected...

CCL Brings Fast-Paced Cricket Action To US Colleges Ahead Of 2028 Olympics

CCL Brings Fast-Paced Cricket Action To US Colleges Ahead Of 2028 Olympics

RBI MPC Meeting: How Would Your FD Rates Change If A 25 bps Rate Cut Is Announced?

RBI MPC Meeting: How Would Your FD Rates Change If A 25 bps Rate Cut...

UK PM Starmer Claims His ‘Plan For Change’ Aims At Impoving Lives

UK PM Starmer Claims His ‘Plan For Change’ Aims At Impoving Lives

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox