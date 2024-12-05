Angela Merkel’s new memoir, Freedom: Memories 1954-2021, has quickly become the most successful book of the year in Germany, according to an industry report released on Thursday

Angela Merkel’s new memoir, Freedom: Memories 1954-2021, has quickly become the most successful book of the year in Germany, according to an industry report released on Thursday. The book, co-written with her longtime adviser Beate Baumann, was released just one week ago and has already topped bestseller lists.

A Journey Through Merkel’s Life and Career

The 736-page memoir recounts Merkel’s early years in communist East Germany, her political rise in the Christian Democrats (CDU), and her historic election as Germany’s first female chancellor. It covers also the 16 years that she spent in office, an age where major global challenges and great political accomplishments were witnessed.

Media Control, an industry analysis firm, reported that the memoir sold 200,000 copies so far. According to Ulrike Altig, managing director of Media Control, “No other book has had such a spectacular start this year.”

Merkel’s Memoir: Wide Appeal Across Age Groups and Genders

The memoir has become famous across a wide audience. Buyers, according to Media Control data, are roughly equivalent between men and women in numbers, and readers encompass all age groups.

Freedom: Memories 1954-2021 has been criticized although the book has been on the bestseller list, particularly because of its price tagged at €42 (almost $44). Critics have also pointed that the memoir does not provide much new input about major world events during Merkel’s tenure as chancellor.

A Star-Studded Book Launch Tour

The event was held for Merkel’s memoir at the historic Deutsches Theater with a 600-seat seating capacity, after which it was on a promotional trip across Europe and the U.S. Among the tour visits was in Washington, where she appeared with former president of the U.S. and one figure she speaks greatly of in her book; Barack Obama.