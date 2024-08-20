Antony Blinken Announces Israel’s Agreement With Bridging Proposal Of Gaza Ceasefire, Calls On Hamas To Accept It

In a significant development related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced, that Israel has accepted a proposal to address gaps in ceasefire negotiations and asked Hamas to accept the same proposal before further talks expected later this week.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, Blinken confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had endorsed the bridging proposal and called on Hamas to agree to it as well.

But, despite Israel’s acceptance of the proposal, significant hurdles remain, as Hamas has yet to agree. Negotiators are still working on the specifics of the agreement’s implementation. Blinken noted the urgency of the situation, indicating that any intervening events could complicate or even derail the process.

Also Read: Israeli Bedouin Soldier Killed in Hezbollah Drone Attack: IDF Confirms

However, Blinken emphasised, that both parties, with the support of mediators from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, need to come together to finalize the implementation of the agreement.

He also stressed, that the immediate next step is for Hamas to approve the proposal, followed by detailed negotiations on how the agreement will be enacted.

Meanwhile, Hamas has criticized the proposal for lacking a permanent ceasefire and introducing new conditions for prisoner exchanges. The group has accused Netanyahu of obstructing the deal and has called for the implementation of a three-phase plan proposed by US President Joe Biden.

Antony Blinken’s Visit To Israel

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Tel Aviv for the ninth time since the war began in October. His trip aimed to progress discussions on a hostage deal and a ceasefire agreement.

But, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has upheld firm positions on several demands, emphasizing that while some flexibility is possible, certain security principles must remain uncompromised.

Must Read: Antony Blinken Lands In Israel To Advance Hostage Deal

(With Inputs From ANI)