Antony Blinken Lands In Israel To Advance Hostage Deal

To push for a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Tel Aviv on Sunday. Thus, marking Blinken’s ninth trip to Israel since the onset of the war.

During his visit, Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House has indicated that a deal might be nearing finalization.

Mid-level Israeli negotiators held discussions in Cairo on Sunday, following two days of talks in Qatar. These discussions have sparked optimism among the mediating nations, and working groups continue to stay in Doha.

Netanyahu’s Stance

But, prior to Blinken’s arrival, Netanyahu stated that he would maintain his demands and urged increased pressure on Hamas, which he views as inflexible. According to The Times of Israel, this comment may have been intended to temper expectations as Washington has expressed optimism.

“I want to emphasize,” Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting, “we are conducting negotiations [‘give-and-take’ in Hebrew], not give-and-give. There are areas where we can show flexibility, and there are areas where we can’t show flexibility—and we are standing firm on them. We know quite well how to distinguish between the two.”

During the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s firm stance on the principles deemed essential for the country’s security, which align with the May 27 outline supported by the United States. However, he has reportedly introduced additional demands, which are not included in that proposal.

Earlier on May 31, US President Joe Biden publicly presented Israel’s proposal, which was shared with the White House.

The deal’s framework outlined three stages, with the first six-week period involving a pause in Israel’s ground operations and the withdrawal of soldiers in exchange for the release of 33 hostages—women, children, the elderly, and the injured—and the release of 990 Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

But Hamas, along with some analysts and Israeli protesters, has accused Netanyahu of obstructing the deal to protect his ruling coalition.

Notably, a US official, speaking after talks in Doha, noted that the Israeli team sent to Qatar was now “clearly empowered,” seemingly referencing Netanyahu, who has been accused of not giving enough leeway to his negotiators to secure a deal.

(With Inputs From ANI)