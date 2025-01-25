Archbishop Anastasios, Who Revitalized The Orthodox Church In Albania, Passes Away At 95

Archbishop Anastasios, the spiritual leader of the Orthodox Church of Albania, passed away on Saturday at the age of 95 after spending weeks in his bed. It was announced yesterday by the Orthodox Church of Albania. He had been suffering from a disease and was flown from Albania to Evangelismos Hospital in Athens recently for treatment; however, after some days there, he expired due to multiple organ failure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Anastasios played a key role in revitalizing the Orthodox Church in Albania, which had been significantly weakened by the country’s decades of communist rule. The Albanian regime, led by Enver Hoxha, was notorious for its tough stance against religion, declaring Albania the world’s first atheist state. Under Hoxha’s rule, many religious leaders, including seven archbishops and numerous priests, were persecuted, imprisoned, or executed.

After the fall of communism, Anastasios was elected in 1992 to lead the Albanian Orthodox Church. It was a massive task: almost completely destroyed. His leadership was a new source of hope and strength for Albania’s Orthodox community. He was widely admired for his work in fostering interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence in a country with a Muslim-majority population.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Born in Piraeus, Greece, Anastasios’ leadership transcended the walls of the Church. His missionary work in Africa, his advocacy for the poor and marginalized in Albania, and his unwavering commitment to religious dialogue earned him respect and admiration across the globe. He was known for his diplomatic acumen, humility, and commitment to humanitarian work. Throughout his rule, he actively contributed to efforts aimed at peace building while facilitating better interaction among Christians and Muslims in a nation that is otherwise known to coexist as religions despite their experience with communism.

Apart from his theological contributions, Anastasios was a social change force. He initiated the construction of several new churches in Albania, including a gigantic Orthodox cathedral in the capital, Tirana. His interest in environmental protection, health initiatives, and rescue operations improved the lives of countless Albanians, and his charitable work earned him the admiration of many across the region.

The news of his death was greeted with messages of condolence from Albanian authorities and international leaders. Albanian President Bajram Begaj honored Anastasios as a “wise man, dedicated, and deeply in love with people,” while emphasizing the Archbishop’s role in revitalizing the Albanian Orthodox faith. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised his legacy for “peaceful coexistence,” commenting that Anastasios’ efforts have “made an indelible mark” on both Albania and Greece.

He has maintained a highly reflective attitude throughout his life, from his work to life. In 2015, he referred to the sniper bullet that marked his office window during the political unrest in Albania in 1997. “I keep this window to remind myself that life hangs by a thread. We must not waste it in a single day,” he said. His words consisted of a reflection of the true essence of his leadership—one characterized by resilience, compassion, and an enduring commitment to service for others.

ALSO READ: Six Injured In Mid-Air Jolt On US-Bound United Airlines Flight, Return To Lagos For Emergency Landing