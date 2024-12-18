Argentine President Demands Release Of Detained Soldier in Venezuela

The arrest of an Argentine soldier, Nahuel Gallo, in Venezuela has escalated diplomatic tensions between the two South American nations. On Tuesday, Argentine President Javier Milei publicly called for Gallo’s immediate release, accusing the Venezuelan government under President Nicolás Maduro of unjust detention.

Gallo, a member of Argentina’s Gendarmeria, was detained on December 8 in Venezuela’s western state of Táchira after crossing from neighboring Colombia. He reportedly entered Venezuela to visit his wife and son.

President Milei condemned the arrest during an address at a military school, referring to Maduro as a “criminal dictator.” He vowed to use all diplomatic channels to ensure Gallo’s safe return.

This incident highlights the already strained relationship between Argentina and Venezuela. Diplomatic ties have been tense since Milei’s administration rejected Venezuela’s July presidential election as fraudulent. Following that rejection, Venezuelan authorities expelled Argentine diplomats from Caracas in August.

While the two nations have not formally severed relations, Milei’s criticism of Maduro has been frequent and pointed, reflecting his libertarian stance against Venezuela’s socialist government.

Venezuelan Government’s Response

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello hinted at a more complex situation, claiming Gallo was involved in an aborted “mission,” without providing details. Cabello lauded the state security forces for allegedly thwarting the mission, describing it as a “heavy blow.”

Venezuela’s information ministry has not officially commented on the matter.

Contentious Elections

The backdrop of this diplomatic row includes Venezuela’s controversial July 28 presidential election. Maduro was declared the winner by government-aligned authorities, but opposition parties claim their candidate won by a landslide, citing voting machine receipts collected by their observers.

As Argentina pushes for Gallo’s release, the case underscores the fragile diplomatic dynamics in South America. Whether the incident will lead to further escalation or diplomatic resolution remains to be seen.