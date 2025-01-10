The evacuation affected areas from Vanowen south to Burbank Blvd and from County Lane Road east to E Valley Circle Blvd. The LAFD called for an immediate evacuation of all residents within the specified zones.

An arson suspect was apprehended on Thursday, January 10, in relation to the Kenneth Fire, which broke out in Woodland Hills. The individual is currently under interrogation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to several media reports.

Local residents shared images of officers detaining the suspect in the Woodland Hills area, but authorities have not yet disclosed the man’s identity.

Photo of arson suspect believed to have started the Kenneth Fire in California pic.twitter.com/I8bPKOfDNV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 10, 2025

The Kenneth Fire and Evacuation Orders

The Kenneth Fire erupted in Woodland Hills and rapidly spread across at least 960 acres, prompting the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to issue a mandatory evacuation order.

The evacuation affected areas from Vanowen south to Burbank Blvd and from County Lane Road east to E Valley Circle Blvd. The LAFD called for an immediate evacuation of all residents within the specified zones.

Suspect’s Attempt to Start Another Fire

A report from a publication revealed that a male individual was heard over a radio transmission around 4:30 PM local time, allegedly trying to start a fire at the 21700 block of Ybarra Road in Los Angeles. An LAPD official confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and they have not yet confirmed if the suspect is directly linked to the Kenneth Fire.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman warned that the arson suspect could face charges as severe as homicide, potentially leading to a life sentence in prison.

“Justice will be swift. It will be firm, and the maximum punishment will be sought,” Hochman stated, emphasizing that the District Attorney’s office would no longer stand idly by in such cases. He expressed a commitment to bringing justice for all forms of criminal activity, including arson, looting, and fraud.

As the investigation into the Kenneth Fire continues, authorities are working diligently to determine the extent of the suspect’s involvement. With severe penalties on the table, the case has sent a clear message about the legal consequences of arson in California.