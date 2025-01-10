When Is TikTok Getting Banned? Viral App Gears Up For Final Arguments As Deadline Comes Close

TikTok’s legal team argues that the law, known as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications App, violates the First Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide the fate of TikTok, as it prepares to hear oral arguments this Friday regarding legislation that could lead to a ban of the popular app in the U.S.

The case will focus on a law signed by President Joe Biden last spring, which mandates that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, must sell the platform by January 19. If ByteDance fails to comply, TikTok will be banned, making it illegal for app stores and internet services to distribute it in the U.S.

What Is TikTok Arguing in Court?

TikTok’s legal team argues that the law, known as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications App, violates the First Amendment. TikTok has continuously denied claims that it poses a national security threat, with its defenders maintaining that the app does not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

Oral arguments will be held at 10 a.m. EST on Friday. While SCOTUS will hear TikTok’s case, it’s not clear when a ruling will come. The court could release a decision at any point following the arguments.

Can the Public Attend the SCOTUS Hearing?

Yes, oral arguments at the Supreme Court are open to the public, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The public line for seating will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the session. Note that when the Court is in session, the Supreme Court building will be closed to the general public. Further information on seating arrangements can be found on the Supreme Court’s website.

Yes, the oral arguments will be livestreamed and available to the public. The audio feed will be accessible on the Supreme Court’s official website, and a recording and transcript will be posted there after the session concludes.

Trump’s Request to Pause the TikTok Ban

Despite having been vocal about his stance on TikTok in the past, President-elect Donald Trump has urged SCOTUS to pause the enforcement of the legislation. He has expressed interest in finding a solution that could keep the platform active in the U.S. Additionally, billionaire Frank McCourt and “Shark Tank” host Kevin O’Leary have shown interest in purchasing TikTok’s U.S. assets as part of a group called “People’s Bid For TikTok.”

Is TikTok Really Facing a Ban?

The future of TikTok in the U.S. is uncertain as the January 19 deadline approaches. SCOTUS’ ruling could have a significant impact on the platform’s availability in the U.S., but it is still unclear how the case will unfold and what the final decision will mean for its 170 million users.