Friday, January 10, 2025
Watch: Drama At Jimmy Carter's Funeral As Bush Appears To Snub Obama, Bill Clinton Ignores All

The Clintons chose not to engage with other attendees, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. Their reserved approach added to the event's notable dynamics.

Watch: Drama At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral As Bush Appears To Snub Obama, Bill Clinton Ignores All

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional eulogy at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, honoring the late Jimmy Carter. Recalling Carter as a “dear friend” of strong “character,” Biden paid homage to the former president’s enduring legacy.

The state funeral, attended by all five living U.S. presidents and four first ladies, also witnessed several noteworthy moments and underlying tensions.

Michelle Obama Absent from the Ceremony
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was absent from the state funeral, leaving Barack Obama to attend alone. According to journalist Jeff Zeleny, Michelle had prior commitments and was reportedly in Hawaii during the event.

Obama and Trump Share Unexpected Camaraderie

Seated beside President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, Barack Obama engaged in light-hearted conversation. The two were seen smiling and chatting, offering a rare moment of camaraderie during the solemn occasion.

Trump’s Frosty Exchanges with Trudeau and Pence
Tensions emerged as Donald Trump walked past Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau without acknowledgment. Trudeau appeared visibly uneasy, reflecting strained relations following Trump’s suggestion that Canada should join the U.S. as its “51st state.”

Additionally, while Trump shook hands with former Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence declined to greet the president-elect, adding another layer of intrigue to their interaction.

George W. Bush Avoids Trump
Former President George W. Bush appeared to deliberately avoid Trump, walking past him without a greeting. However, Bush shared a light-hearted moment with Barack Obama, playfully tapping him on the stomach and warmly greeting other attendees.

Bill and Hillary Clinton Keep Their Distance
The Clintons chose not to engage with other attendees, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. Their reserved approach added to the event’s notable dynamics.

Honoring Carter Amid Subtle Political Drama
Jimmy Carter’s state funeral brought together a distinguished group of political leaders, highlighting both the respect for Carter’s remarkable legacy and the complex personal and political relationships among those in attendance.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

