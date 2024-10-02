Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal Urges Indian Government To Bring Back Indian Stuck In Israel And Iran

Amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has dropped concern towards the Indians in these countries.

Amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has dropped concern towards the Indians in these countries. In his latest post on the social media handle X, he said “A war-like situation has arisen between Israel and Iran. Many Indian families are worried because their family members are working in these countries.”

He added saying, “I humbly request the Indian government to make arrangements to bring back all the Indians living there who want to return, in mission mode as soon as possible. I hope that the situation in these countries will improve soon and peace will be established in the world.”

However, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden have clearly stated their support to Israel.

Iran launched a significant missile strike on Israel, with several missiles reportedly hitting Israeli territory. This marks the second such attack by Iran this year, following a similar barrage of missiles and drones in April.

Israeli military officials have indicated that the immediate threat from Iran has subsided, stating that “for now” the attacks seem to have ended. However, the extent of the damage caused by the strikes remains unclear.

Also Read: Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Iran Launches Missiles At Israel, Targets 10 Million Civilions

