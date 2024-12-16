Ukraine reports that at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded in Russia's Kursk region, which Ukraine has seized. Casualties were reported during operations near Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, as North Korean reinforcements are deployed.

Ukraine’s military intelligence reported Monday that at least 30 North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia to the western Kursk region were either killed or wounded during recent clashes. This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, especially as Russian forces continue their efforts to reclaim territories lost to Ukraine’s surprise offensive earlier this year.

North Korean Troops Reinforce Russian Forces

According to Ukrainian officials, North Korean troops have been deployed to reinforce Russia’s military presence in key locations such as the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian troops staged a surprise attack in the summer. The Ukrainian army claims that these North Korean units have incurred heavy casualties, and on December 14 and 15, bodies were found near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka in the Kursk region.

On Monday, Ukraine’s military intelligence confirmed that “at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded” in these confrontations. These troops were part of an effort to reinforce Russian forces, as Moscow attempts to recover territory lost during Ukraine’s surprise summer push.

According to reports, thousands of North Korean soldiers are engaged in assisting the Russian efforts, and the western officials assume that more than 10,000 North Korean forces have been despatched here to support the Russian rank. According to Ukrainian Intelligence, these reinforcements keep on reaching, as “reinforcements for the replenished fresh personnel are noted at North Korean forces”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed the matter on Saturday, confirming that Russia has been deploying significant numbers of North Korean soldiers in assault operations. “The Russians include North Koreans in combined units and use them in operations in the Kursk region,” Zelensky said. This strategy seems to be part of Russia’s continued effort to regain territories lost to Ukraine earlier this summer.

Strategic Significance Of Kursk Oblast

The Kursk oblast is the border area between Russia and Ukraine. This area has received significant combat action since Ukraine initiated its offensive in August. It is reported that the Ukraine army was making good initial gains until Russia regained small settlements in recent reports. Despite such reversals, however, the key territories held by Ukraine are still intact. Last month, an army source from Ukraine told AFP that the Ukrainian forces hold some 800 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region. It had claimed to hold as much as 1,400 square kilometers.

Presence Of North Korean Troops

The involvement of North Korean soldiers has received much attention given that Moscow is strengthening its cooperation with Pyongyang on the military level. The Kremlin has indeed been reported to have incorporated the North Korean forces into consolidated Russian units, which naturally questions the character and nature of their participation on front lines.

Ukrainian intelligence raised a concern that North Korean troops might be deployed at other areas of the front line except the Kursk region. Reports say losses of those forces are already noticeable. Both countries’ participation in this war is sure to leave long-lasting imprints on the region and on the global balance of power.

