Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Australia Organizes Urgent Evacuation Flights For Citizens In Lebanon

In response to escalating tensions in Lebanon, Australia is facilitating the evacuation of its citizens and residents. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Thursday that the government has secured hundreds of airline seats for Australians wishing to leave the country.

Flights Secured for Immediate Departure

The Australian government has arranged for 580 seats on flights departing Lebanon on Thursday and Saturday. This initiative is aimed at assisting citizens, permanent residents, and their families who are looking to exit amid the ongoing crisis. Earlier in the week, additional flights were also organized.

Wong revealed that approximately 1,700 Australians and their families have registered with the government, expressing their desire to leave Lebanon. The foreign ministry estimates that around 15,000 Australians typically reside in the country, highlighting the significant presence of the Australian-Lebanese community.

Urgent Call to Action

“Please take whatever option is available to you. Now is not the time for you to wait and see; now is the time to leave,” Wong urged during a press conference. This urgent message reflects the government’s concern for the safety of its citizens in light of the current instability.

Contingency Plans in Place

While flights are being organized, Wong acknowledged that the situation remains precarious. The two flights scheduled for Saturday to Cyprus are contingent upon Beirut airport remaining operational. “We are very worried about the situation escalating. If Beirut airport closes, the options for departing become even less,” she stated.

In preparation for potential further complications, Australia has dispatched military aircraft to Cyprus as part of a contingency plan. However, the focus remains on utilizing commercial flights for evacuations while Beirut airport is still open.

Support for Ceasefire Initiatives

In addition to evacuation efforts, Wong reiterated Australia’s support for a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan in Lebanon, aimed at curbing the ongoing violence. This call for a ceasefire comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as Israel has expressed its opposition to the proposed plan.

As the situation develops, the Australian government continues to monitor the crisis closely and encourages its citizens in Lebanon to prioritize their safety by leaving the country promptly.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

