Pakistan has experienced another violent incident in its volatile Baluchistan province. In a brutal attack on a coal mine in Duki, located east of Quetta, at least 20 miners lost their lives, while seven others were injured. The gunmen, whose identities remain unknown, launched the assault on the Jun coal company mine. Witnesses reported that the assailants fired rockets, hurled grenades, and caused significant damage to the equipment before fleeing the scene. This attack comes on the heels of another incident where three people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi Airport.

The local community has responded with protests, demanding justice for the victims. Authorities have initiated an investigation to track down those responsible for the attack. The timing of this violence is especially concerning, as it unfolds just days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad. Key figures like External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend. The recent spate of violence, including the deaths of Chinese nationals, raises concerns about the safety of the international delegates set to arrive in Pakistan. How will Pakistan address this rising wave of terror and secure the safety of its own soil in such a critical moment?

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Executive Editor, Megha Sharma, four prominent figures—Former Diplomat, Ambassador Suresh Goyal, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Activist, Amjad Ayub Mirza, International Affairs Expert, Athikrit Payne, Editorial Director, TSG, Professor Madhav Nalapat—shared their perspectives on the escalation in Baluchistan.

Ambassador Suresh Goyal: It’s About Political And Regional Power Struggles

In response to the question, “Can these attacks be related to the ongoing SCO Summit?” Ambassador Suresh Goyal said, “These attacks in Baluchistan are clearly connected to a wider effort to destabilize Pakistan, particularly as the SCO Summit approaches. The Baloch Liberation Army, as I’ve emphasized before, has its own political objectives, and they are using violent means to pursue them. The timing of these attacks is deliberate. They want to create fear and disrupt the government’s preparations for the summit. The frequency and intensity of such incidents will continue to rise in the days leading up to the event. It’s important to understand that this is not just about terror; it’s about political and regional power struggles.”

Mr. Goyal addressed attacks on the Chinese infrastructure project saying, “China has significant investments in Pakistan, particularly through the CPEC and the Gwadar port, so it has a direct interest in ensuring the SCO Summit goes forward smoothly. The Pakistan army will likely take charge of security to ensure the summit is not disrupted. However, with the army already stretched thin across multiple conflict zones and largely engaged in protecting the elite, it remains to be seen how effective their efforts will be in securing Baluchistan and other volatile regions. The risk of further incidents remains high, and any disruption could have significant geopolitical implications.”

Amjad Ayub Mirza: The Situation Is Only Going To Escalate Further

Sharing his view on Baluchistan PoK Activist, Amjad Ayub Mirza said, “What we are witnessing in Baluchistan is not just a series of random attacks; it’s essentially a civil war between the Baloch people and the Pakistani state. This unrest isn’t isolated to Baluchistan either. Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, people are rising against the state. Just today, thousands of people are protesting in Bagh against the Pakistani government’s actions. Pakistan is trapped in a web of its own contradictions. Its refusal to acknowledge the real issues, and its continuous denial of these movements, is what’s fueling this violence. This situation is only going to escalate further; reconciliation seems impossible at this point.”

Professor Madhav Nalapat: ISI To Suppress These Movements Has Backfired

Professor Madhav Nalapat lashed on the ISI, saying, “Pakistan is rapidly becoming an unsafe place to host international events like the SCO Summit. The discontent among the Baloch, Pashtuns, and Sindhis is growing, and these groups have active expatriate communities that support their causes globally. The Pakistani state’s reliance on the ISI to suppress these movements has backfired, creating more anger. With figures like Prime Minister Modi and President Xi attending the summit, there’s bound to be international media focus on Pakistan. This will only increase the likelihood of attacks during this period. Groups that want more rights, or outright independence, will use this opportunity to gain attention. The Pakistani army is stretched too thin, fighting on multiple fronts, and with much of its resources allocated to protecting the elite, they won’t be able to provide full security for the summit.”

Athikrit Payne: Pakistan’s Internal Collapse Is More Visible

International affairs expert, Athikrit Payne stressed that Pakistan’s internal conflict is not new. He said, “Pakistan’s internal issues, especially in Baluchistan, are not new. The Baloch people have never fully accepted Pakistan’s sovereignty over their land, particularly since they’ve been denied a fair share of the region’s resources. For decades, the people of Baluchistan have faced repression, even with tanks and military helicopters being used against them. The West largely ignored this because Pakistan was still useful to them geopolitically. Now that Pakistan’s utility has diminished, its internal collapse is more visible. The violence isn’t going to stop after the SCO Summit ends. In fact, it may intensify. China, too, is likely to suffer as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) runs through Baluchistan, and their projects are vulnerable. Pakistan’s military might is no longer enough to control these movements as foreign funding has dried up, leaving the country imploding from within.”

The attack in Baluchistan is more than just a local problem; it is linked to bigger issues like Chinese investments and regional instability. Pakistan is facing serious challenges, and how well it handles them will be watched closely, especially with the SCO Summit coming up soon.

Watch the exclusive interview here: