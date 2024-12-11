Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Bangladesh Court Denies Early Bail Hearing For Hindu Monk Chinmoy Das

On November 25, Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Court Denies Early Bail Hearing For Hindu Monk Chinmoy Das

On November 25, Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. The following day, a court in Chattogram rejected his bail plea and sent him to jail on sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag.

Court Rejects Plea for Advancing Bail Hearing

A Bangladesh court on Wednesday declined a request to advance the bail hearing for Das. The Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge, Saiful Islam, dismissed the plea after discovering that the lawyer representing Das lacked the necessary power of attorney.

“Advocate Rabindra Ghose sought the advanced hearing when another lawyer informed the judge that he (Ghose) did not have any power of attorney to represent the monk. The judge then rejected the plea,” a court official stated.

Ghose alleged that Das had been arrested in a “false and fabricated case” and emphasized the monk’s deteriorating health, citing diabetes, asthma, and other issues. Despite this, the lawyer admitted he had not visited Das in prison to obtain the required authorization.

“I will visit Chinmoy in the prison now and obtain the Vakalatnama (power of attorney),” Ghose said.

The court had initially scheduled the hearing for December 3 but deferred it to January 2, 2025, following a prosecution suggestion due to the absence of legal representation for Das.

Sedition Charges and Protests

Chinmoy Krishna Das faces charges stemming from an October 31 case filed at the Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram. He, along with 18 others, was accused of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag, allegedly in collaboration with a local leader of ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s BNP. This BNP leader was subsequently expelled from the party for undisclosed reasons.

Das’s arrest ignited protests among his followers in Dhaka and other regions. Demonstrations in Chattogram turned violent, leading to the death of a lawyer. In response, a counter-campaign emerged, demanding a ban on ISKCON. The organization distanced itself from Das, stating that he had been expelled six months ago.

India’s Response

India strongly condemned the arrest and called on Bangladesh to protect the rights and safety of minorities, particularly Hindus.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on November 26.

The case has garnered widespread attention, highlighting concerns over minority rights and interfaith tensions in Bangladesh.

Read More : Father And Stepmother Convicted In Sara Sharif’s Tragic Murder Case

