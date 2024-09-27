Bangladesh Hindus Shift Durga Puja Venues Amid Tensions

The Hindu community in Bangladesh has been forced to change the venues of the Durga Puja festival in some areas due to repeated obstruction by radical groups.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh has been forced to change the venues of the Durga Puja festival in some areas due to repeated obstruction by radical groups. Durga Puja is set to be celebrated from October 9 to 13, with festivities planned in 32,666 pavilions across the country, according to police sources.

Obstacles in Uttara

While the majority of Durga Puja celebrations are proceeding without issue, the suburb of Uttara in the capital Dhaka has faced significant challenges. A week ago, radical Islamist groups organized several human chains against the festival in certain sectors, specifically in sectors 11 and 13 of Uttara.

Witnesses reported rising tensions in the area, prompting meetings between the army, police, and local leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities. Last year, the Hindu community successfully held Durga Puja in a field in Sector 11 of Uttara. However, this year, worshippers from a nearby mosque and students from local madrasas formed human chains to obstruct the festivities.

Community Police officer Siraj Mia, who has served as a security guard at Uttara Field No. 13 for the past five years, stated, “I heard that there will be a Durga Puja here. But the mosque committee said they will not allow Puja here. So there will be no Puja here.” He noted that the field is usually used for sports and is a site for Eid prayers.

Ultimately, the location for the Puja had to be relocated due to the intervention of the army and police.

Lack of Enthusiasm Among Hindus

Uttara, traditionally viewed as an isolated island of communal harmony in Bangladesh, has seen a notable lack of enthusiasm among Hindus regarding this year’s Durga Puja. Local organizers expressed reluctance to speak on record about the situation.

National Human Rights Commission Response

The National Human Rights Commission has taken notice of incidents affecting the Hindu community. An article published in the “Protham Alo” newspaper on September 26, 2024, highlighted an incident of vandalism involving a Durga idol in Gouripur, Mymensigh, leading to the arrest of a youth allegedly involved.

The commission condemned the vandalism as “highly despicable, reprehensible and a gross violation of human rights,” and has initiated a spontaneous complaint regarding the incidents.

Ensuring Security for Religious Minorities

The commission called for “exemplary legal action” against those involved in the vandalism and emphasized the importance of providing security to religious minorities during the upcoming Durga Puja. A committee has been formed to investigate the complaint, with a report expected within the next ten working days after visiting the site of the incident.

Members of the committee include Md Ashraful Alam, Director (Complaints & Investigations) as convener, alongside Sushmita Paik and Md Mozaffar Hossain, Assistant Director (Complaints & Investigations).

