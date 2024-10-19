Barack Obama To Campaign For Kamala Harris In Historic Campaign

The Obamas, highly popular among the Democratic base, are seen as pivotal in rallying support in key battleground states where voter turnout could determine the outcome.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign alongside former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in separate events next week, a move expected to inject significant energy into Harris’s campaign as Election Day approaches in November. The Obamas, highly popular among the Democratic base, are seen as pivotal in rallying support in key battleground states where voter turnout could determine the outcome.

According to a Reuters report, the presence of the Obamas is anticipated to galvanize loyal Democrats, especially in states where the race between Harris and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, is razor-thin. Polls continue to show a tight contest between the two candidates.

Michelle Obama will hit the campaign trail for the first time this election cycle, joining Harris for an event on Saturday, October 26, in Michigan. Earlier this year, Michelle delivered a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention, criticizing Trump for using fear tactics to gain power.

Barack Obama will join Harris for a campaign stop in Georgia on Thursday, October 31. He has been actively campaigning in battleground states, with previous solo appearances in Pittsburgh and more upcoming events in Tucson, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Madison.

While Barack Obama’s return to the campaign trail has been largely positive, he faced some criticism after his earlier comments suggested that some Black men were hesitant to support a female president. Critics warned that such remarks risk alienating a key demographic of the Democratic Party.

Harris, who supported Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign early on, has benefited from his guidance as she leads the Democratic ticket in 2024. The Obamas’ involvement is seen as a crucial factor in motivating voters as the campaign reaches its final phase.

