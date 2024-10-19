Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Barack Obama To Campaign For Kamala Harris In Historic Campaign

The Obamas, highly popular among the Democratic base, are seen as pivotal in rallying support in key battleground states where voter turnout could determine the outcome.

Barack Obama To Campaign For Kamala Harris In Historic Campaign

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign alongside former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in separate events next week, a move expected to inject significant energy into Harris’s campaign as Election Day approaches in November. The Obamas, highly popular among the Democratic base, are seen as pivotal in rallying support in key battleground states where voter turnout could determine the outcome.

According to a Reuters report, the presence of the Obamas is anticipated to galvanize loyal Democrats, especially in states where the race between Harris and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, is razor-thin. Polls continue to show a tight contest between the two candidates.

Michelle Obama will hit the campaign trail for the first time this election cycle, joining Harris for an event on Saturday, October 26, in Michigan. Earlier this year, Michelle delivered a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention, criticizing Trump for using fear tactics to gain power.

Barack Obama will join Harris for a campaign stop in Georgia on Thursday, October 31. He has been actively campaigning in battleground states, with previous solo appearances in Pittsburgh and more upcoming events in Tucson, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Madison.

While Barack Obama’s return to the campaign trail has been largely positive, he faced some criticism after his earlier comments suggested that some Black men were hesitant to support a female president. Critics warned that such remarks risk alienating a key demographic of the Democratic Party.

Harris, who supported Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign early on, has benefited from his guidance as she leads the Democratic ticket in 2024. The Obamas’ involvement is seen as a crucial factor in motivating voters as the campaign reaches its final phase.

Also Read: Elon Musk Hosts 1st Solo Rally In Support Of Donald Trump

 

Filed under

Barack Obama Kamala Harris US Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted

Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted

33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

Elon Musk Hosts 1st Solo Rally In Support Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk Hosts 1st Solo Rally In Support Of Donald Trump

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Battle for Michigan Intensifies As Trump, Harris Rally Voters In Key State

Battle for Michigan Intensifies As Trump, Harris Rally Voters In Key State

Entertainment

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox