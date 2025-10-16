Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) questionable vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals listed All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson as questionable for Thursday's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Hendrickson did not practice this week after sustaining a hip injury during the Bengals' 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Also on Wednesday, the Bengals placed Mike Gesicki on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and ruled out fellow tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) for the game against the Steelers. Wide receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) and guard Lucas Patrick (calf) are listed as questionable for Thursday's game. Hendrickson, 30, led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5 and has four in six games in 2025. A Pro Bowl selection in each of his previous four seasons with Cincinnati. Hendrickson has 81 sacks, 235 tackles and 15 forced fumbles in 116 career games (87 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2017-20) and Bengals. Gesicki was injured on the team's first drive against the Packers, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. Hudson replaced Gesicki and caught four passes for 10 yards and a touchdown before exiting with a concussion. Tight ends Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy are in for larger roles with the Bengals (2-4) on Thursday against the Steelers (4-1). Gesicki, 30, has eight receptions for 61 yards in six games (one start) this season. He has 333 catches for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns in 121 career games (45 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2018-22), New England Patriots (2023) and Bengals. Sunday's catches were the first of the season for Hudson in five games. Hudson, 30, has 77 career receptions for 715 yards and three scores in 61 games (two starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2021), New York Giants (2022) and Bengals. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)