Biden And Harris Announce New Gun Violence Measures

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an executive order aimed at reducing gun violence, coinciding with rising tensions with Donald Trump during the campaign.

New Task Force Established

The order creates an “emerging firearms threats task force” to focus on issues like machine-gun conversion devices and 3D-printed guns without serial numbers. Biden stressed the importance of guidance for schools on active shooter drills, noting their potential psychological impact on students. “To reduce crime and violence in America, we must discuss guns,” he said during a press conference.

Improving School Safety Protocols

Biden raised concerns about the current lack of guidelines for conducting active shooter drills, calling it “unacceptable.” The new measures aim to make these drills more effective while minimizing trauma for students.

Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, joined Biden, highlighting a recent nightclub shooting that resulted in four deaths. He emphasized that saving lives should not be a partisan issue.

Harris Advocates for Gun Control

Harris reaffirmed her support for the Second Amendment while advocating for measures like banning assault weapons and implementing universal background checks. She described the epidemic of gun violence as a source of untreated trauma affecting many lives.

Sari Kaufman, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, expressed her support for Harris, noting the Vice President’s commitment to engaging with young leaders on gun violence issues.

Mental Health Impacts of Drills

Research has shown that active shooter drills can negatively affect students’ mental health. A study indicated such drills could lead to increased depression and anxiety. Stef Feldman, from the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, explained that the goal is to help schools improve their preparedness while reducing trauma.

Progress in Gun Violence Initiatives

Biden highlighted progress made in the past year, including stricter background checks for firearm sales at gun shows and online. The administration also mentioned the establishment of a federal office focused on gun violence prevention, with Harris leading the effort.

Political Landscape and Responses

Gun access has emerged as a key issue in the presidential race, with Trump claiming Harris wants to confiscate firearms. Harris strongly denied this assertion, pointing out her status as a gun owner. A White House official noted that advocating for gun safety laws doesn’t conflict with gun ownership, reflecting a common belief among many Americans.

These new initiatives demonstrate the Biden administration’s dedication to addressing gun violence while navigating a complex political landscape.

