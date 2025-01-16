Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Biden Calls For Constitutional Amendment To Eliminate Presidential Immunity, Critiques Trump

President Joe Biden, in a 15-minute farewell address from the Oval Office, raised alarms about the growing concentration of power among the ultra-wealthy and the rise of a “tech-industrial complex.”

Biden Calls For Constitutional Amendment To Eliminate Presidential Immunity, Critiques Trump

President Joe Biden, in a 15-minute farewell address from the Oval Office, raised alarms about the growing concentration of power among the ultra-wealthy and the rise of a “tech-industrial complex.” Without directly naming President-elect Donald Trump, Biden emphasized the dangers of unchecked power threatening democracy, freedoms, and opportunities for ordinary Americans.

Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s caution against the military-industrial complex in 1961, Biden extended this concern to the modern tech sector. He criticized social media platforms for spreading misinformation and retreating from fact-checking, which he attributed to his administration’s struggles to effectively communicate with the public.

Reflecting on his presidency, Biden acknowledged the long-term impact of his domestic policies, such as infrastructure investments and a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. However, he conceded that many Americans have yet to feel the benefits of these initiatives.

Commitment to Peaceful Transition

Biden emphasized his dedication to ensuring a smooth transfer of power, despite ideological differences with his successor. He proposed a constitutional amendment to eliminate immunity for sitting presidents, referencing a Supreme Court ruling that shielded Trump from criminal liability in overturning the 2020 election results.

Biden’s career spans from being the youngest senator at age 30 to serving as Barack Obama’s vice president and eventually defeating Trump in 2020. Despite aspirations for reelection, Biden stepped aside after challenges within his party, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket.

Biden concluded his speech with reflections on family, legacy, and a message urging Americans to safeguard democracy during turbulent times.

Read More : Trump Reconsiders TikTok Ban Amid National Security Concerns

Filed under

Joe biden Joe Biden Farewell speech

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market Loss

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market...

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

What Is Marburg Virus? The Outbreak In Tanzania Claims Eight Lives

What Is Marburg Virus? The Outbreak In Tanzania Claims Eight Lives

Entertainment

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What Exactly Happened

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox