Biden Calls For Constitutional Amendment To Eliminate Presidential Immunity, Critiques Trump

President Joe Biden, in a 15-minute farewell address from the Oval Office, raised alarms about the growing concentration of power among the ultra-wealthy and the rise of a “tech-industrial complex.” Without directly naming President-elect Donald Trump, Biden emphasized the dangers of unchecked power threatening democracy, freedoms, and opportunities for ordinary Americans.

Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s caution against the military-industrial complex in 1961, Biden extended this concern to the modern tech sector. He criticized social media platforms for spreading misinformation and retreating from fact-checking, which he attributed to his administration’s struggles to effectively communicate with the public.

Reflecting on his presidency, Biden acknowledged the long-term impact of his domestic policies, such as infrastructure investments and a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. However, he conceded that many Americans have yet to feel the benefits of these initiatives.

Commitment to Peaceful Transition

Biden emphasized his dedication to ensuring a smooth transfer of power, despite ideological differences with his successor. He proposed a constitutional amendment to eliminate immunity for sitting presidents, referencing a Supreme Court ruling that shielded Trump from criminal liability in overturning the 2020 election results.

Biden’s career spans from being the youngest senator at age 30 to serving as Barack Obama’s vice president and eventually defeating Trump in 2020. Despite aspirations for reelection, Biden stepped aside after challenges within his party, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket.

Biden concluded his speech with reflections on family, legacy, and a message urging Americans to safeguard democracy during turbulent times.

