Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Biden Says Party Questioned His Ability To ‘Even Move’ Ahead Of Farewell Address On Wednesday

Outgoing US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he believed he could have won a re-election against Republican Donald Trump, but chose to withdraw from the race for the sake of Democratic Party unity.

Biden Says Party Questioned His Ability To ‘Even Move’ Ahead Of Farewell Address On Wednesday

Outgoing US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he believed he could have won a re-election against Republican Donald Trump, but chose to withdraw from the race for the sake of Democratic Party unity.

Biden, set to deliver his farewell address next week, also expressed confidence that Vice President Kamala Harris could have secured victory against Trump as well.

Biden’s Decision to Step Aside

During a news conference at the White House, Biden was asked if he regretted his decision to not seek re-election, and whether that move facilitated Trump’s return to power. Biden replied, “I don’t think so. I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump and I think that Kamala (Harris) could have beaten Trump, would have beaten Trump.”

Biden explained that while doubts were raised within the party about his physical ability to continue running, he chose to step aside, feeling it was more important to unify the party than pursue another term, despite believing he could win.

Biden, reflecting on his presidency as the “greatest honor” of his life, shared that his decision to withdraw stemmed from a desire to prevent any internal divisions from affecting the party’s future prospects. He said, “It wasn’t about — I thought it was important to unify the party, and when the party was worried about whether or not I was going to be able to move even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party.”

The 82-year-old leader emphasized his desire not to be the cause of a disunified party losing the election, which ultimately led to his endorsement of Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

Harris’ Loss and the Republican Sweep

Despite Biden’s confidence in Harris’ abilities, the election results were unfavorable, as Trump secured a clean sweep for the Republican Party. Not only did the Republicans recapture the White House, but they also maintained their majority in the House of Representatives and gained control of the Senate.

Biden’s decision to exit the race and support Harris marked a significant turning point in the 2024 election, and his comments shed light on his thought process during a highly charged political environment.

Read More : California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze

Filed under

Joe biden

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze

California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze

German Envoy Says Chances of Revoking 22nd Amendment for Trump’s Third Term Are Slim

German Envoy Says Chances of Revoking 22nd Amendment for Trump’s Third Term Are Slim

MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To Perform Mahaabhishek

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To...

Delhi-NCR To Experience Fog And Rain, Likely Disrupting Flight And Train Operations Again

Delhi-NCR To Experience Fog And Rain, Likely Disrupting Flight And Train Operations Again

Entertainment

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox