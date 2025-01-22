Bishop’s Last Plea To President Trump, Says ‘Have Mercy On LGBTQ+, Not All Immigrants Are Criminals’

At the inaugural prayer service held at Washington National Cathedral, the Right Reverend Mariann Budde, Episcopal Bishop of Washington, made an emotional plea to President Donald Trump to show mercy toward vulnerable communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals and undocumented immigrants.

At the inaugural prayer service held at Washington National Cathedral, the Right Reverend Mariann Budde, Episcopal Bishop of Washington, made an emotional plea to President Donald Trump to show mercy toward vulnerable communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals and undocumented immigrants.

“Let me make a final plea, Mr. President,” Budde said, addressing Trump directly during her sermon. “Millions of Americans trust you. As you told the nation yesterday, you hold the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country. They are scared now.”

Budde highlighted the contributions and struggles of marginalized groups, emphasizing their presence across all facets of American life. “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals in Democratic, Republican, and independent families. They work on farms, wash dishes, or stay up late working in hospitals. They may not be citizens or have proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors,” she said.

Urging the administration to prioritize compassion, she concluded, “I ask you to have mercy on them as they are scared.”

The plea came amid heightened concerns over the administration’s policies on immigration and transgender rights, underscoring the service’s overarching theme of unity and compassion in a divided nation.

To which Donald Trump got anxious and burst to the media, saying, “You find it exciting, isn’t? Thanks for better.”

LGBTQ+ Plea comes after Trump’s statement on the two genders—male and female—at his inaugural speech

In the latest inaugural speech of U.S. President Donald Trump, he announced a significant policy shift, emphasizing a return to traditional gender classifications and merit-based systems. Trump stated that his administration would officially recognize only two genders—male and female—reversing previous government practices that acknowledged a third gender option in some settings.

“As of today, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump declared. He further criticized what he described as attempts to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” pledging to end such practices.

Continue Readding: US President Donald Trump Says ‘Administration Would Officially Recognize Only 2 Genders’ , Watch