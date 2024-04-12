Blinken Holds Talks With Turkish, Chinese, And Saudi Officials To De-escalate Tensions In The Middle East

According to Al Jazeera, amid concerns over potential retaliation from Iran following the Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged in discussions with his Turkish, Chinese, and Saudi counterparts within the past 24 hours.

Blinken emphasized that escalation in the Middle East is detrimental to all parties involved, as reported by the US State Department. During the daily news briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated Washington’s apprehension regarding the possibility of heightened tensions in the region, particularly following Iran’s threats against Israel. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also conveyed a similar message to his Iranian counterpart and said “Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict.”

“Today I made clear to Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian that Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict. I am deeply concerned about the potential for miscalculation leading to further violence. Iran should instead work to de-escalate and prevent further attacks,” the British Foreign Minister posted from his X handle.

Today I made clear to Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian that Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict. I am deeply concerned about the potential for miscalculation leading to further violence. Iran should instead work to de-escalate and prevent further attacks. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 11, 2024

“The security cooperation between Israel and the USA is powerful and unquestionable,” Gallant posted on X, echoing the words of Biden on Wednesday that the US’ “commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad”.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden stressed his country’s ‘ironclad’ support for Israel after Iran vowed to retaliate in the wake of the deadly air strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

“As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again: ironclad. We’re going to do all we can to protect Israel’s security,” Biden said at a White House press conference alongside visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Wednesday.

According to Times of Israel, Biden stated that in their earlier Oval Office meeting, the two of them “addressed the Iranian threat, as they threaten to launch a significant attack on Israel”.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the April 1 strike on its consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. As a response, the Iranian government has pledged retaliation.

