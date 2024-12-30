Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Body Of Missing Kerala Woman Found In Scotland After Three-Week Search

Santra Elizabeth Saju, a 22-year-old woman from Edinburgh, vanished after being last seen on Friday, December 6.

Body Of Missing Kerala Woman Found In Scotland After Three-Week Search

Following a massive search that lasted for more than three weeks, the body of a Kerala girl who went missing in the UK was found in the Almond River near Newbridge, Scotland.

Santra Elizabeth Saju, a 22-year-old woman from Edinburgh, vanished after being last seen on Friday, December 6.

Around 11:55 a.m. on Friday, December 27, the body was found. Although she hasn’t been formally identified, police have confirmed that her family has been notified after a body was found.

On the evening of December 6, Santra was last seen at the Asda store in Almondvale, Livingston, between 9:10 and 9:45 p.m. She had been in Livingston’s Burnvale neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. She was working part-time at the store. Police released CCTV footage of her last sighting, where she was wearing a black face mask and black winter coat.

Since the police have confirmed that the incident is not suspicious, a report will be prepared and sent to the procurator fiscal for additional legal action.

Santra hails from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, Kerala, India. She moved to UK for higher studies and was living in South Gyle in Edinburgh.

ALSO READ: Bangladeshi Americans Appeal To Trump To Protect Religious Minorities Amid Rising Violence

Filed under

Kerala Missing Woman

