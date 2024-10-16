Bomb Blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid SCO Summit: 5 Police Officers Injured

According to police officials, among the injured is a sub-inspector who sustained severe wounds in the attack.

At least five police officers were injured in a remote-controlled explosion in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday. The blast occurred near a mobile police van in the Kankoi Mandnar area of Buner district, coinciding with the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is hosting several foreign delegates, including Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

According to police officials, among the injured is a sub-inspector who sustained severe wounds in the attack. In response to the blast, a significant police presence was deployed to secure the area and conduct a thorough search operation for potential threats.

This attack comes just days after a deadly assault by militants associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) on police lines in Bannu district, which resulted in the deaths of four officers.

Bomb blast in Pakistan amid the SCO summit highlights how the authorities continue to grapple with rising violence in the region. But it has raised concerns about security in Pakistan, to hosts key international events.

