S. Jaishankar Outlines 8 Key Indian Takeaways At ‘Productive’ SCO Summit In Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hailed the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad as highly productive, asserting that India played a constructive role in the discussions. The summit, hosted by Pakistan, saw Jaishankar sign eight key outcome documents, reflecting India’s active participation in shaping the regional agenda.

In his address at the summit, Jaishankar stressed the importance of a unified approach among SCO member states to address global and regional challenges. Highlighting issues such as debt crises, financial instability, and supply chain disruptions, Jaishankar urged the SCO to work collectively towards solutions that ensure peace and development in the region.

He also took the opportunity to underscore the significance of mutual respect, territorial integrity, and sovereign equality in international cooperation. While not directly naming any countries, his remarks were seen as a subtle reference to Pakistan and China, emphasizing that cooperation must not be influenced by unilateral agendas or selective practices in areas like trade and transit.

8 Key Takeaways From Indian Perspective

During his historic visit to Islamabad, marking the first time an Indian foreign minister visited Pakistan in nine years, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar outlined eight major takeaways at the SCO Summit. His visit comes at a time when relations between the two neighboring countries remain tense, making his remarks even more significant.

1. Developing dialogue around the concept of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

2. SCO members welcomed outcomes of India’s initiatives such as the SCO Startup Forum, SWG on Startups and Innovation, and Traditional Medicine.

3. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and digital inclusion are becoming part of the SCO cooperation framework.

4. SCO is taking inspiration from India’s Mission LiFE to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

5. Promoting global food security and nutrition through the use of climate-resilient, nutritious grains like millets.

6. Advocating for fair and balanced connectivity projects in line with international law, and the principles of the UN Charter and SCO Charter.

7. Reaffirming support for a rules-based, non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, and transparent multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core.

8. Opposing protectionist measures, unilateral sanctions, and trade restrictions that undermine the multilateral trading system and hinder global sustainable development.

S. Jaishankar Targets Terrorism, Extremism, And Separatism

During his speech at Pakistan’s Jinnah Convention Centre, Jaishankar identified terrorism, extremism, and separatism as the three major challenges facing the SCO. He reiterated the importance of addressing these threats, pointing out that development and growth are impossible without peace and stability. “If activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism, and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity, or people-to-people exchanges in parallel,” he said.

His comments served as a strong message, indirectly targeting Pakistan for its alleged role in fostering terrorism.

Building Genuine Partnerships

Jaishankar also emphasized that genuine partnerships within the SCO must be built on the principles of fairness and respect for territorial sovereignty. He cautioned against countries that cherry-pick global practices to suit their interests, in what was interpreted as a veiled critique of China’s assertiveness in the region. He reiterated the need for cooperation that benefits all member states, without advancing any one nation’s agenda.

Who All Attended The SCO Summit?

The SCO summit brought together leaders from across the region, with Pakistan assuming the rotating chair for 2023-24. Key attendees included representatives from China, India, Russia, and Iran, among others.

