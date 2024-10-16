During the SCO meeting in Islamabad, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged Pakistan to introspect on deteriorating relations, highlighting how terrorism and extremism hinder cooperation and good neighborly ties

During the SCO meeting in Islamabad, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a powerful message to Pakistan, criticizing its role in cross-border terrorism and urging the nation to reflect on the deteriorating relationship between the two countries.

Jaishankar emphasized the need for introspection, stating, “If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if the friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address.”

He further remarked, “If activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel.”

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar addresses the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government, in Islamabad, Pakistan (Source: Host broadcaster/PTV) pic.twitter.com/WTDD43HwC2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Ten Key Points From S. Jaishankar’s Speech At The SCO Summit

Acknowledgment of Global Challenges: Jaishankar emphasized that the world is facing significant challenges, including ongoing conflicts, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and various disruptions that hinder growth and development. Call for Reflection on SCO Charter: He urged member states to reflect on Article 1 of the SCO Charter, which focuses on strengthening trust, friendship, and regional cooperation, while also combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism. Importance of Honest Dialogue: The minister stressed the need for an honest conversation about the current state of cooperation, suggesting that introspection is necessary if trust and goodwill are lacking among member nations. Embracing Multi-Polarity: Jaishankar highlighted the shift toward a multi-polar world, noting that globalization presents new opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration that can greatly benefit the region. Need for Mutual Respect: He asserted that cooperation among SCO members must be founded on mutual respect and sovereign equality, avoiding unilateral agendas that undermine partnerships. Commitment to Peace and Stability: Emphasizing the importance of peace for development, Jaishankar reiterated that a strong commitment to the SCO Charter is essential for countering terrorism and extremism, which hinder trade and connectivity. Potential Gains from Collaboration: He outlined the benefits of cooperation, including enhanced industrial competitiveness, improved labor markets, and shared resources, emphasizing that collective efforts could transform sectors like logistics, health, and environmental protection. Relevance of India’s Initiatives: Jaishankar presented India’s global initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, showcasing their relevance to the goals of the SCO. Advocating for Reformed Multilateralism: He called for comprehensive reform of global institutions, particularly the UN Security Council, to ensure representation for developing countries and enhance the effectiveness of international governance. Renewed Commitment to SCO Objectives: Jaishankar concluded by urging member states to recognize current cooperation constraints and focus on mutual interests to fulfill the SCO’s objectives, encouraging adherence to the Charter’s principles.

Jaishankar Meets Pakistan’s PM

This follows a cordial exchange between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which occurred shortly after Jaishankar’s arrival in Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The brief interaction transpired during a dinner reception hosted by Sharif at his residence in honor of the SCO delegates.

During their meeting, Jaishankar and Sharif shared a warm handshake and engaged in a concise conversation. Sharif welcomed all leaders of the delegations from SCO member countries. Jaishankar’s flight landed at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad around 3:30 PM local time, where he was received by senior Pakistani officials.

Delivered 🇮🇳’s national statement at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting today morning in Islamabad. SCO needs to be able and adept at responding to challenges facing us in a turbulent world. In this context, highlighted that: ➡️ SCO’s primary goal of combatting… pic.twitter.com/oC2wHsWWHD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2024

This marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, despite ongoing tensions between the two nations surrounding the Kashmir issue and concerns over cross-border terrorism. Before Jaishankar’s departure to Pakistan, the Indian government reiterated its commitment to remaining actively involved in various SCO mechanisms.

Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on October 15 and 16. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation.”

