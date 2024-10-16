Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the SCO summit, marking the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years.

SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad. This marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, highlighting a rare moment of engagement between the two nations.

The meeting took place at a banquet dinner hosted by Prime Minister Sharif for the SCO delegates. Visuals from the event showcased a warm handshake and a cordial chat between Jaishankar and Sharif, reflecting a moment of mutual respect amid the backdrop of strained relations. Jaishankar’s visit to Pakistan comes at a time when ties between the two countries have been particularly tense due to ongoing disputes related to Kashmir and concerns over cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar had exchanged pleasantries with Sharif shortly after arriving in Islamabad. At the dinner, Jaishankar also had the opportunity to engage with other leaders from SCO member countries, indicating India’s interest in fostering regional cooperation.

Morning Activities And Symbolic Gesture

On the morning of the meeting, Jaishankar visited the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. There, he participated in a symbolic gesture by planting an Arjuna sapling, underscoring India’s commitment to diplomatic ties and environmental sustainability. Despite these gestures, the overall atmosphere between India and Pakistan remains cautious, with no significant developments suggesting a thaw in relations.

Interestingly, the evening reception featured a performance of the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam, which added a cultural dimension to the gathering and reflected the rich heritage both nations share.

Security Measures And Ongoing Tensions

The SCO summit in Islamabad is taking place under tight security measures, with the capital effectively on lockdown. The main conclave is scheduled for Wednesday, and Jaishankar’s presence underscores India’s active role in regional discussions. His aircraft landed at Nur Khan Airbase, where he was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials.

Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share his arrival, stating, “Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting,” and accompanying the post with photographs of children and officials greeting him at the airport with flowers.

The last Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj, who attended the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference on Afghanistan in December 2015. Jaishankar’s visit has reignited conversations around the potential for dialogue, but significant obstacles remain, particularly concerning long-standing issues such as the Kashmir conflict.

