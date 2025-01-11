Brentwood, Los Angeles, On High Alert As Palisades Fire Expands

The Palisades fire in Los Angeles has forced mandatory evacuations in Brentwood, including the Getty Center, as the blaze threatens both cultural landmarks and affluent neighborhoods. (Read more below)

A rapidly spreading fire in the Los Angeles area has prompted the authorities to expand mandatory evacuation orders to the affluent Brentwood neighborhood, including the renowned Getty Center. Late Friday night, the Palisades fire, which had been threatening the Pacific Palisades, surged east, forcing the evacuation of more residents and putting the Getty Center at significant risk.

The Getty Center, one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious cultural institutions, is home to priceless art collections, including works by Vincent van Gogh and Rembrandt. It has been closed temporarily as a precaution, with emergency staff being the only personnel present. The fire’s progress also threatens the Getty Villa, its sister museum, which had been under threat earlier in the week.

In addition to the Getty Center, the Palisades fire is approaching some of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles. Brentwood, known for its luxurious homes and proximity to the heart of the city, has long been home to celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bob Iger, and LeBron James. Other notable figures, like Gwyneth Paltrow and O.J. Simpson, have also resided in the area.

Despite the uncertainty about the exact boundaries of the evacuation zone, it’s clear that many residents in this upscale area are being urged to leave. For residents like Schwarzenegger and Iger, who are no strangers to the threat of wildfires in the region, this evacuation is a stark reminder of the risks posed by the growing intensity of the fires in California.

Brentwood, a neighborhood that blends suburban tranquility with access to Los Angeles’ urban amenities, is also home to high-end shopping centers, including one anchored by a Whole Foods Market, as well as the popular wine bar A.O.C. and the well-known Neapolitan pizza restaurant, Pizzana. This area, steeped in both luxury and culture, now faces the immediate danger of the spreading flames.

As the fire continues to grow, officials are working tirelessly to manage the crisis, with the Los Angeles Fire Department and emergency services playing key roles in ensuring the safety of residents and safeguarding cultural treasures at risk.

The Palisades fire is not only threatening the homes of the city’s elite but also the rich history of Los Angeles’ cultural heritage, highlighting the ever-present danger of wildfires in California. Authorities have assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update as the situation evolves.

ALSO READ: California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze