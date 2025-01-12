California Shaken By 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Concord, California, on Sunday morning, January 14, 2024. There were no major injuries or damage, but the tremor affected parts of the Bay Area. BART services were briefly delayed while safety checks were conducted.

An earthquake measuring 3.7 in magnitude hit Concord, California and parts of the Bay Area Sunday morning, January 14, 2024. According to the US Geological Survey, it happened at about 8:49 a.m. local time. The quake’s epicenter was about 14 kilometers under the earth and near the junction of 6th Street and The Alameda. Though the earthquake alarmed residents to a certain extent, so far there is no reported casualty or damage.

The USGS initially reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9, but further updated this to read 3.7. Though the quake was moderate, various parts of the Bay Area were considered to have felt it. The epicenter of the quake was in Concord, a city located in Contra Costa County. Concord is known for being close to fault lines and over time has experienced significant earthquakes. According to the Concord Police Department, no serious damage has been reported, and all is safe in the community.

The sudden shake interrupted brief services at the area mostly affecting the system of Bay Area Rapid Transit where most of its residents use that mode of transit. According to BART representatives, there have been some hours of delays but only to execute safety checks.

The delay clocked at a period of nearly 20 minutes after which operation resumed, but no other damage was reported according to the trains. Passengers were told to check for some updates from officials of BART.

Reminder Of Seismic Activity

This most recent earthquake occurred in Concord following a similar seismic event just days before. Last Friday, January 11, 2024, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near the San Francisco Zoo. Located three miles off the coast, the earthquake was registered along the San Andreas Fault. The effects of the tremor reached as far south as San Jose and as far north as Marin County. Fortunately, the San Francisco Fire Department reported no significant damage or injuries following this event.

Immediately following the Friday earthquake, there were two aftershocks: one at 9:39 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.5 and another at 10:48 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.0. Both occurred near the epicenter of the first earthquake, adding to the cumulative seismic activity of the region. These aftershocks were reported in the outskirts of San Francisco, which indicates that the Bay Area remains highly unstable seismically.

Ongoing Seismic Threats In Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area is within the seismic zone of California, closely positioned to fault lines like the San Andreas Fault and the Hayward Fault. It has a long history of seismic activities, with large earthquakes happening recurrently. Recent earthquakes on January 11 and 14 had reminded everyone about the vulnerability of the Bay Area toward larger and destructive quakes.

Local authorities and experts from the USGS continue to monitor seismic activity in the region. They urge residents to remain prepared and vigilant for potential aftershocks. Residents are advised to follow emergency preparedness guidelines, which include securing heavy furniture, knowing evacuation routes, and keeping an emergency kit with essentials on hand.

