Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

California Shaken By 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Concord, California, on Sunday morning, January 14, 2024. There were no major injuries or damage, but the tremor affected parts of the Bay Area. BART services were briefly delayed while safety checks were conducted.

California Shaken By 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

An earthquake measuring 3.7 in magnitude hit Concord, California and parts of the Bay Area Sunday morning, January 14, 2024. According to the US Geological Survey, it happened at about 8:49 a.m. local time. The quake’s epicenter was about 14 kilometers under the earth and near the junction of 6th Street and The Alameda. Though the earthquake alarmed residents to a certain extent, so far there is no reported casualty or damage.

The USGS initially reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9, but further updated this to read 3.7. Though the quake was moderate, various parts of the Bay Area were considered to have felt it. The epicenter of the quake was in Concord, a city located in Contra Costa County. Concord is known for being close to fault lines and over time has experienced significant earthquakes. According to the Concord Police Department, no serious damage has been reported, and all is safe in the community.

The sudden shake interrupted brief services at the area mostly affecting the system of Bay Area Rapid Transit where most of its residents use that mode of transit. According to BART representatives, there have been some hours of delays but only to execute safety checks.
The delay clocked at a period of nearly 20 minutes after which operation resumed, but no other damage was reported according to the trains. Passengers were told to check for some updates from officials of BART.

Reminder Of Seismic Activity

This most recent earthquake occurred in Concord following a similar seismic event just days before. Last Friday, January 11, 2024, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near the San Francisco Zoo. Located three miles off the coast, the earthquake was registered along the San Andreas Fault. The effects of the tremor reached as far south as San Jose and as far north as Marin County. Fortunately, the San Francisco Fire Department reported no significant damage or injuries following this event.

Immediately following the Friday earthquake, there were two aftershocks: one at 9:39 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.5 and another at 10:48 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.0. Both occurred near the epicenter of the first earthquake, adding to the cumulative seismic activity of the region. These aftershocks were reported in the outskirts of San Francisco, which indicates that the Bay Area remains highly unstable seismically.

Ongoing Seismic Threats In Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area is within the seismic zone of California, closely positioned to fault lines like the San Andreas Fault and the Hayward Fault. It has a long history of seismic activities, with large earthquakes happening recurrently. Recent earthquakes on January 11 and 14 had reminded everyone about the vulnerability of the Bay Area toward larger and destructive quakes.

Local authorities and experts from the USGS continue to monitor seismic activity in the region. They urge residents to remain prepared and vigilant for potential aftershocks. Residents are advised to follow emergency preparedness guidelines, which include securing heavy furniture, knowing evacuation routes, and keeping an emergency kit with essentials on hand.

ALSO READ | Trump Leaves Netizens In Splits With A Hilarious Spin On His Viral Moment With Barack Obama: ‘Masterclass in Trolling’

Filed under

earthquake

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Arsenal Did Not Deserve To Lose But We Deserved To Win’ Ruben Amorim Reacts On Man United Third Round Victory

‘Arsenal Did Not Deserve To Lose But We Deserved To Win’ Ruben Amorim Reacts On...

Zelensky Proposes To Swap North Korean Soldiers For Ukrainians Held In Russia

Zelensky Proposes To Swap North Korean Soldiers For Ukrainians Held In Russia

Kamala Harris’ Brentwood Home In Danger As Palisades Fire Spreads Across California

Kamala Harris’ Brentwood Home In Danger As Palisades Fire Spreads Across California

Gujarat: Police Hunt for School Principal Accused of Raping Former Student During Alumni Event

Gujarat: Police Hunt for School Principal Accused of Raping Former Student During Alumni Event

Malala Describes Taliban’s Treatment Of Women Described As ‘Un-Islamic’

Malala Describes Taliban’s Treatment Of Women Described As ‘Un-Islamic’

Entertainment

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His Remarkable Comeback! Watch Video

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox